Say Goodbye To The Eyesore Of A Dog Crate With A Clever DIY Solution

Even if you aren't the sewing type, you should be able to easily craft the fabric portions of your cover by using a heat bond product, such as HeatnBond Iron-On Adhesive, or fabric glue instead of a needle and thread. Measure the sides of the crate to get the correct sizes for your fabric pieces. Cut individual panels to hang over each side like curtains, cutting them a little larger than their respective crate side so you can hem the edges a bit for a clean look. Add button snaps to individual curtain pieces along the top edge to clip them onto the crate. Alternatively, attach the four side pieces to a piece that goes on the top of the crate, which will allow you to drape the cover directly over the kennel. Lastly, attach two ribbons to the door-side fabric panel to hold the curtain whenever you need to roll it up.

If you only want a tabletop, join several boards (such as 1-by-6 pieces) of the same length along their edges by applying wood glue and drilling pocket holes. Or, simply use one large wooden board cut to fit the top of the dog crate. Stain the wood, and set it on the crate for an adorable look. For extra support, you could instead make the wood surface slightly larger than your crate and attach four legs that are taller than the kennel onto the corners, enclosing the crate between them. Paint or stain your frame and tabletop before screwing them together. Now, simply set the frame over the kennel, and use the top as a functional surface to store dog items or even hold small pieces of decor.