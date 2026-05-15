Woman Uses A Pool Noodle To DIY A Stunning Floating Garland On A Dollar Tree Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for ways to dress up a room without creating clutter, a homemade garland is an easy answer. This is a great way to add visual interest to a set of hanging pendant lights and it's straightforward to make, much like another easy DIY Dollar Tree pool noodle decor idea. Follow the TikToker the_robinsonfamily_abode's garland tutorial to craft a brilliant pool noodle hack that can be a game changer in any space with pendant lighting.

DIYers of all skill levels can easily craft this gorgeous flower garland. All it takes is a foam pool noodle and other dollar store items. For more savings, you can substitute some of the original DIYer's supplies with Dollar Tree decor. Be pragmatic in placing the leaves and flowers to also cut down on how many overall are needed. The end result will still be glamorous home decor, and since it is high and out of reach, no one should be able to tell that a cheaper version of synthetic foliage was used.

Hanging garlands are one of those accents that fit most interior designs, as long as they're customized with complementary floral and foliage arrangements. They bring nature indoors, and as creative interior design director Huma Sulaiman told Architectural Digest, "When you add greenery, whether small or larger than life, it brings vitality and a depth to the space". Thus, this project is a great way to elevate your space and pre-installed lighting fixtures. Even if you don't have hanging pendant lights, you can still install this garland project on empty walls and above archways and doors instead, using masking tape to pin the noodle to a wall.