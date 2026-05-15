Woman Uses A Pool Noodle To DIY A Stunning Floating Garland On A Dollar Tree Budget
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If you're looking for ways to dress up a room without creating clutter, a homemade garland is an easy answer. This is a great way to add visual interest to a set of hanging pendant lights and it's straightforward to make, much like another easy DIY Dollar Tree pool noodle decor idea. Follow the TikToker the_robinsonfamily_abode's garland tutorial to craft a brilliant pool noodle hack that can be a game changer in any space with pendant lighting.
DIYers of all skill levels can easily craft this gorgeous flower garland. All it takes is a foam pool noodle and other dollar store items. For more savings, you can substitute some of the original DIYer's supplies with Dollar Tree decor. Be pragmatic in placing the leaves and flowers to also cut down on how many overall are needed. The end result will still be glamorous home decor, and since it is high and out of reach, no one should be able to tell that a cheaper version of synthetic foliage was used.
Hanging garlands are one of those accents that fit most interior designs, as long as they're customized with complementary floral and foliage arrangements. They bring nature indoors, and as creative interior design director Huma Sulaiman told Architectural Digest, "When you add greenery, whether small or larger than life, it brings vitality and a depth to the space". Thus, this project is a great way to elevate your space and pre-installed lighting fixtures. Even if you don't have hanging pendant lights, you can still install this garland project on empty walls and above archways and doors instead, using masking tape to pin the noodle to a wall.
How to turn a foam noodle into a low-cost floating garland
Crafting this DIY requires a Brightly Colored Foam Pool Noodle, an assortment of foliage, and a boxcutter. A green noodle is recommended, so it's easier to hide behind similar-colored accents. Choose any leaf and flower combination to decorate the noodle, picking up both vines and bundle-style pieces to make the garland look full. To emulate the original DIYer's look, use cedar and eucalyptus-style leaves, such as the Artificial Eucalyptus Bushes. Or personalize it by adding embellishments like Floral Garden Ribbon or Lwingflyer's Artificial Butterfly Decorations.
Begin by holding the pool noodle up to the hanging pendant lights. Cut slits in the noodle with the boxcutter, so you're able to tuck the noodle in place over the chain or rod. Once the noodle is in position, start wrapping it with vines and inserting wire foliage. Evenly disperse the plants so they aren't too bulky in any places, and so they cover as much foam as possible. Prioritize the sides of the noodle, since these areas will be the most visible from most of the room. Don't hesitate to trim any of the bundles or cut off any leaves so they can be deliberately placed in bare areas. You may need to use a hot glue gun though.
@the_robinsonfamily_abode
DIY FLOATING GARLAND ✨✨✨ DIY floating garland using ~ Pool noodle @therangeuk Eucalyptus garland @dunelmuk Cedar garland, bows & extra cedar sprigs @temu_uk Faux glitter flowers @bm_stores Conifer cuttings – garden What do you think? I wanted to create something that was neutral but pretty for the kitchen diner theme, to tie in with this year's theme once the tree is up! Super easy & ideal for when you don't want to do the viral pole hack! SAVE & send to a friend for this years Christmas decor ✨✨✨ . . . . #christmascrafts #diycraft #diychristmasdecor #christmasdecor #poolnoodle
The original DIYer also adds fresh conifer leaves from outdoor trees. Thread them through the artificial decor, mixing them with the synthetic plants. The conifers will give off a fresh, woody scent as long as you follow tips to keep this part of the garland fresh long-term. Alternatively, fragrance sticks like the Scentsicles Fir Scented Ornaments will also work.