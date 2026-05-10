There's Simply No Need For Wire Spice Racks — Here's A More Stylish Alternative

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

How can you possibly zhuzh up the flavor of your dish without seasoning? It's next to impossible. Instead of settling for a bland meal or resorting to takeout, find a clever way to store spices in your kitchen so that they're easily accessible but not cumbersome on countertops or inside cabinets. Wired racks can feel cold and utilitarian while lazy Susans are handy but bulky. Why not think outside typical organizational methods and opt for something functional and creative, like a dough bowl?

True to its moniker, the dough bowl is a long wooden accessory used for mixing, kneading, and ultimately, housing dough as it rises. However, the bowl has taken on a new life on social media feeds, where creatives are utilizing it for storage and decorative purposes. Since you're likely grabbing baguettes and ciabatta at the grocery store anyway, try the trend for yourself and repurpose your rustic dishware into a stylish spice storage system. As of late, there's an uptick in natural elements around the house, and kitchen designs are leaning toward a country flair with warm wooden accents — signs to implement this spice rack alternative in your cooking space.