There's Simply No Need For Wire Spice Racks — Here's A More Stylish Alternative
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How can you possibly zhuzh up the flavor of your dish without seasoning? It's next to impossible. Instead of settling for a bland meal or resorting to takeout, find a clever way to store spices in your kitchen so that they're easily accessible but not cumbersome on countertops or inside cabinets. Wired racks can feel cold and utilitarian while lazy Susans are handy but bulky. Why not think outside typical organizational methods and opt for something functional and creative, like a dough bowl?
True to its moniker, the dough bowl is a long wooden accessory used for mixing, kneading, and ultimately, housing dough as it rises. However, the bowl has taken on a new life on social media feeds, where creatives are utilizing it for storage and decorative purposes. Since you're likely grabbing baguettes and ciabatta at the grocery store anyway, try the trend for yourself and repurpose your rustic dishware into a stylish spice storage system. As of late, there's an uptick in natural elements around the house, and kitchen designs are leaning toward a country flair with warm wooden accents — signs to implement this spice rack alternative in your cooking space.
Tips for styling and storing spices in your dough bowl
Now that you've selected the dough bowl as the answer to decluttering and organizing spices, use this opportunity to style it accordingly. First, hand wash your wooden dishware, organize your spice selections, and place them inside the trinket. Then, pair your DIY with some of the most popular kitchen trends of the year. Keep the bowl close to personalized items, like cookbooks, decorative plates, and pictures, all of which achieve the "lived-in" aesthetics stylists love right now. Use this makeshift storage system as an excuse to embrace Grandma chic decor styles. Gingham and chintz do pair well with natural woods and a cozy ambiance, after all. Also, the dough bowl is a great addition to any open shelving concepts you might be toying with.
Lastly, when it comes time to organize your bowl of thyme, rosemary, basil, and beyond, keep a few placement tips in mind. Spices last longer in areas that aren't too warm or bright. You'll want to avoid keeping your bowl too close to the stove, as the heat can potentially affect the quality of the spices. Opt for unified glass jars, like the ComSaf six-piece set, as glass is the preferred storage method.