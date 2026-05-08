What The Best Colors Are For Your Birdbath (And Why It Matters)

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There are many aspects to consider when picking the perfect birdbath for your garden. Size, depth, and texture are all important elements if you want a bath that birds actually use. Putting your birdbath in the wrong spot also matters. These elements do not tell the whole story, however. When it comes to choosing a birdbath to place in your outdoor space, color is not an insignificant feature. Blue and certain shades of red and orange are the best colors for your birdbath as they're the most likely to attract these feathered friends, though it's often species-dependent.

Your color choices are an important element to creating a bird-friendly garden at home. Most non-nocturnal species of birds have incredibly complex color vision — called tetrachromatic vision — that lets them see a wide range of colors, including ultraviolet light. In simple terms, this means birds are capable of viewing more colors than most animals — humans included. For birds, color is information. Color tells birds if an object is safe, if it is edible — or if it might eat them.

For reasons that aren't yet fully understood, most birds are attracted to the color green — more so even than brown. Birds also tend to be attracted to the color silver, which is different enough to catch their attention, but doesn't signal danger. For birdbaths specifically, a blue one, such as the Arcadia Garden Blue Fiberclay Birdbath, is a good choice because it looks like natural water. Nectar-eating species tend to be attracted to the bright colors of their favorite fruits and flowers. Red birdbaths, such as the Alpine Corporation Red Metal Birdbath, are a good choice for attracting hummingbirds while orioles tend to be drawn to the color orange.