The Vintage '80s IKEA Lamp Set You'd Be Lucky To Find At A Thrift Store Or Estate Sale
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the current rise in the cost of almost everything, it's no surprise that thrifting for vintage decor is a growing trend. According to Capital One, thrift store foot traffic has increased by 39.5% since 2019. Finding valuable items before they become too trendy and popular is becoming a vital skill for thrift shoppers, so let's help you out a bit. There's a vintage IKEA item you should be on the lookout for. That product is the DAKAPO lamp.
The IKEA DAKAPO lamp is remarkable for its mushroom-shaped design. It has an art deco-esque look and has a similar modern Scandinavian style to many IKEA products. Sources report that this lamp was on the market through the 1980s to 1990s. In either case, the lamp has been discontinued and is no longer in production, meaning there's only a limited number out there.
This decorative piece was made in table lamp and floor lamp sizes, and the table lamps seem to be more coveted by collectors. The unique mushroom shape has a charm to it that makes it desirable, whether you intend to keep it or resell it at a higher price, much like the other vintage '80s lamp that's highly sought after in thrift stores. Read on to learn why you'd be lucky to find this lamp, and how to recognize it when out at thrift stores, estate sales, and other secondhand marketplaces.
Why you'd be lucky to find the DAKAPO mushroom lamp
There is one major factor that makes these items one of the best thrift store and estate sale finds, and that's the fact that they're in limited supply. As mentioned previously, the DAKAPO is no longer in production. It only appeared in catalogs from 1993 to 1995, and IKEA allegedly sourced these mushroom lamps from a manufacturer called "Massive". There are only so many out there, and with the current hyper fixation society has with mushroom decor, anyone would be lucky to score this lamp. It has a dated charm that rivals other gorgeous mushroom lamps that are currently in production.
Even online, the listings are scarce in comparison to other high-demand vintage items. The only current listing on Etsy that ships to the United States is $672.73, and there's only one lamp available. There are no lamps currently listed on the popular auction site, 1stDibs. Although, in the past, one Dakapo Lamp sold for nearly $500, and a pair of them sold for over $2,000.
In short, they're both pricey and hard to find, which makes these an insanely good find in the wild. It's especially lucky to find them outside of an auction site, where prices might be far lower than what they're worth. For example, a Facebook seller sold a DAKAPO for only $80, though it had some signs of wear in the glossy chrome plating. In another instance, a DAKAPO floor lamp was sold for only $50, though it was bent and also visibly used. A little damage may slightly hurt the lamp's value, but it doesn't take away from the retro, one-of-a-kind aesthetic that makes it highly coveted among collectors.
How to identify the IKEA DAKAPO mushroom lamp
When searching for a popular and authentic vintage lamp, it's important that you know how to recognize it. Massive, the presumed manufacturer, made this lamp in several versions. There were at least 2 different variations in the IKEA catalog alone. You should know the different styles so you can spot them even in a lineup with other retro lamps. The base and shade are often chrome-plated with a glossy finish. Many designs are completely metallic looking, some have a black lacquered middle, and others have a wooden center. The tabletop version of the lamp is 15.3 inches tall, but you may also come across a floor lamp version that's much larger in scale.
Like with most vintage items, always examine the bottom for a manufacturer stamp or sticker. Since there were many versions of this lamp, there are multiple sticker styles. Over the past 30 to 40 years, keep in mind that these stickers may have also rubbed off over time. In most cases they have the name "Massive" or "Mass" on the bottom, as well as a warning that says "Max. 60 W.", referring to the wattage. The one that was sold through IKEA may range in maximum wattage, from "Max 40 to 75 W", but if there is a sticker, it should also have the IKEA logo. You'll find the IKEA sticker up top near the light bulb.