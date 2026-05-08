The Vintage '80s IKEA Lamp Set You'd Be Lucky To Find At A Thrift Store Or Estate Sale

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With the current rise in the cost of almost everything, it's no surprise that thrifting for vintage decor is a growing trend. According to Capital One, thrift store foot traffic has increased by 39.5% since 2019. Finding valuable items before they become too trendy and popular is becoming a vital skill for thrift shoppers, so let's help you out a bit. There's a vintage IKEA item you should be on the lookout for. That product is the DAKAPO lamp.

The IKEA DAKAPO lamp is remarkable for its mushroom-shaped design. It has an art deco-esque look and has a similar modern Scandinavian style to many IKEA products. Sources report that this lamp was on the market through the 1980s to 1990s. In either case, the lamp has been discontinued and is no longer in production, meaning there's only a limited number out there.

This decorative piece was made in table lamp and floor lamp sizes, and the table lamps seem to be more coveted by collectors. The unique mushroom shape has a charm to it that makes it desirable, whether you intend to keep it or resell it at a higher price, much like the other vintage '80s lamp that's highly sought after in thrift stores. Read on to learn why you'd be lucky to find this lamp, and how to recognize it when out at thrift stores, estate sales, and other secondhand marketplaces.