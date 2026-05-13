Woman Uses Simple Dollar Tree Finds To DIY High-End Wall Sconces On A Budget
Contrary to popular belief, you don't need a lot of money to make an interior look upscale. There are plenty of ways to emulate an expensive aesthetic using a variety of techniques, from purchasing affordable, high-end Amazon dupes to DIYing your own decor. In one creative DIY project, TikTok user aracelichandiy shared how to create a pair of elegant wall sconce candle holders using taper candles and a decorative tray. These wall accents are made from Dollar Tree products, as well as a few supplies from other budget-friendly retailers.
The beauty of this DIY is that, if you're careful about where you source your supplies, you can make each sconce for just a few dollars. Dollar Tree items are very affordable, and it doesn't take much effort to refurbish basic pieces. So, instead of splurging on an elegant designer wall sconce, you can create your own, giving your space a personal touch. This ensures that your sconces light up your life while staying within a reasonable budget.
Aracelichandiy's idea is indisputably classy-looking, especially since it befits many current trends in interior design. For one, the original DIY has a biophilic design by using a leaf-shaped tray as the light backdrop. It also uses candles as the light source: Accent lighting from candles makes homes feel more curated, as it creates a softer alternative to harsh overhead lighting. Both of these are popular elements in modern, high-end designs.
How to turn Dollar Tree items into high-end candle sconces
In order to make your DIY wall sconces, pick up two Round Metal Candle Holders and two ceramic leaf trays, if they're still available at your local Dollar Tree. If there are no plant-shaped trays, try finding an alternative with a similar design, such as the Rely+ Metal Leaf Decorative Antique Jewelry Tray. You'll also need a set of two electronic taper candles. Don't use real candles, as these DIY sconces are neither fire rated nor designed to catch dripping wax. Pick candles that are shorter than the leaf tray, too, so that the finished look is aesthetically appealing. If you're using a smaller leaf, you'll need taper candles around 4 to 6 inches long. In addition to these materials, you should get two small brackets, a strong adhesive, and a hot glue gun set.
@aracelichandiy
Here's how you can make these beautiful high end wall sconces using Dollar Tree decor! #aracelichandiy #aracelichan #homedecor #dollartreefinds #dollartreediy #diydecor #highenddecor #diydollartree #decoronabudget
To begin, glue each bracket to the bottom of a candle holder, letting one side stick up vertically. Use a mix of hot glue and super glue to stand the leaf upright against the bracket, so it works as the candle's backdrop. Finally, hang the finished design on your wall using the back brackets.
There are several ways to style these sconces. You can hang each one on either side of a focal point, such as a mantle or television set. Another option is to hang them side by side, but staggered in height. Feel free to also customize this idea to better fit your aesthetic, too — for example, you could use a glossy rectangular tray as a backdrop if you're after a more modern or minimalist aesthetic. Also, try styling this idea with another Dollar Tree high-end wall decor DIY to create an expensive-looking interior without breaking your budget.