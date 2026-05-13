Woman Uses Simple Dollar Tree Finds To DIY High-End Wall Sconces On A Budget

Contrary to popular belief, you don't need a lot of money to make an interior look upscale. There are plenty of ways to emulate an expensive aesthetic using a variety of techniques, from purchasing affordable, high-end Amazon dupes to DIYing your own decor. In one creative DIY project, TikTok user aracelichandiy shared how to create a pair of elegant wall sconce candle holders using taper candles and a decorative tray. These wall accents are made from Dollar Tree products, as well as a few supplies from other budget-friendly retailers.

The beauty of this DIY is that, if you're careful about where you source your supplies, you can make each sconce for just a few dollars. Dollar Tree items are very affordable, and it doesn't take much effort to refurbish basic pieces. So, instead of splurging on an elegant designer wall sconce, you can create your own, giving your space a personal touch. This ensures that your sconces light up your life while staying within a reasonable budget.

Aracelichandiy's idea is indisputably classy-looking, especially since it befits many current trends in interior design. For one, the original DIY has a biophilic design by using a leaf-shaped tray as the light backdrop. It also uses candles as the light source: Accent lighting from candles makes homes feel more curated, as it creates a softer alternative to harsh overhead lighting. Both of these are popular elements in modern, high-end designs.