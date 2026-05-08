Not Basil, Not Mint: Plant Peppers By This Herb For Fewer Pests & Healthier Plants

Companion planting is a great technique that allows plants to help each other grow and thrive, and there are some combinations you might not expect. Pepper plants (Capsicum spp.) can grow well on their own, but planting a rosemary plant (Salvia rosmarinus) nearby will offer it several benefits. If you're tired of dealing with bugs eating your pepper plants, but aren't fond of mint or basil, getting a rosemary seedling might be the answer you're looking for.

Any plants with compatible care requirements can be grown together, but not all of them make great companions. Part of what makes rosemary such a good companion for peppers is that it attracts beneficial insects. Pollinators like bees and butterflies enjoy rosemary flowers, and once they're near your pepper plant, they're likely to pollinate it as well. More pollinated flowers mean more peppers for you! However, rosemary also has a strong smell that repels some pests like thrips, lowering the overall population of pest insects near your pepper plants, and helping to protect your peppers from insect damage.

Rosemary can also offer some shade for your pepper plants, depending on their sizes and positioning. Shorter rosemary plants can shade the ground, helping it retain water by slowing the evaporation process. Taller plants may cast a shadow over the entire plant, giving them a respite from the hot sun and lowering the risk of sun scorch. However, you do need to be careful not to arrange them so that the peppers will always be in the rosemary's shadow, as pepper plants do need plenty of sun to grow properly.