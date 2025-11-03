How To Prep Rosemary For Winter So It Keeps Growing Beautifully Next Season

Rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) is a wonderful addition to your garden. Along with its beautiful aroma and excellent uses in the kitchen, you can also keep mosquitos away from your home by burning it. If you want to grow rosemary in your garden, however, you must also learn how to care for it, as it'll need assistance to keep it alive and thriving in the winter. To determine what kind of preparation you might need to do, you should start by figuring out your USDA hardiness zone.

If you are in hardiness zones 8 to 11, you can keep your rosemary outside through the winter. These warmer climates mimic the plant's native Mediterranean origins, where it can survive well through the colder season. In zones 6 to 7, you can keep winter-hardy rosemary cultivars such as 'Arp' and 'Madeline Hill' outside — but you may need to take certain precautions to keep them safe, including pruning and burying them. In colder zones, and even in zones 6 to 7 if you don't want to bother with the upkeep, you should bring your rosemary inside to give it the best chance of survival during winter. If you overwinter your rosemary and care for it right, you can keep the same plant for 20 to 30 years.