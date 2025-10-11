Gardeners Are Reusing Old Sheets To Beat The Freeze, And They're Smart To Do So

When properly used as covers, bed sheets provide an unusual but effective way to protect plants from frost in your garden as temperatures drop this fall. Left unprotected, frost can do severe damage to your plants, caused by low temperatures, high moisture, wind, and more. When exposed to these elements, frost can gather on the exterior of your plants and freeze the water in the plant, which results in discoloration, wilting, stunted growth, split bark, and sometimes death. If that fate is one you would rather avoid, it might be time to take the old bed sheets you don't use anymore out of the closet and put them to work in the garden.

While this is one of the many genius ways to use old bed sheets instead of getting rid of them, it is important to note that covering your plants is effective to a point, as protecting your plants from frost is meant to extend your gardening season's end date, not terminate it. Once the temperature drops below 28 degrees Fahrenheit, covering your plants becomes less effective. However, until then, using bed sheets to protect from the cold is an effective protection method you can employ. The only foolproof way to protect plants throughout the entire winter is with a greenhouse or by bringing them inside, but that doesn't work for all the plants you have in the ground. So, let's get back to how to use those bedsheets to protect your plants.