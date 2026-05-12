Transform Dollar Tree Finds Into Glowing Walkway Lights (Easy Budget DIY)
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A yard can be even more magical at night when you incorporate landscape lighting ideas. This includes lining walkways with lights, which is essential for safety, along with adding a touch of beauty. Fortunately, it doesn't have to break the bank to get walkway lights that you actually love. As you might be aware, Dollar Tree carries Garden Collection Solar Stake Lights for $1.50 each. You merely have to stick them into the ground, press the "on" button, and enjoy the glow after the sun goes down. But why not take their appearance to the next level? It's easy to craft colorful, dazzling orbs to pair with each of the solar lights, using additional Dollar Tree products.
The mom and daughter team from Sunnyside Home shared this budget-friendly project. Essentially, it's about covering Dollar Tree's Clear Round Glass Floral Bowl with its Aqua Mist Decorative Gems. The end result is a textured globe that can be set upside down over a solar stake light. Instead of a standard glow, it adds some whimsical flair — perfect for a garden path, front entrance, or a walkway leading to an Instagram-worthy backyard space. To create the orbs, you're going to need a strong adhesive and a bit of patience. After all, it involves attaching gems one at a time! But if you have a free afternoon and some good tunes playing, it could be a very relaxing activity as well.
Here's how to bring your gorgeous glowing orbs to life
Pick a work station where you have room to spread out your gems. Consider laying down a plastic sheet and wearing gloves for protection from the glue. When it comes to an adhesive, you could use GE Advanced Silicone Window & Door Sealant from Walmart (like the DIYers), or grab a strong craft glue, such as E6000 Plus. Flip your vase over, then begin attaching the gems to its bottom, starting from the edge. You can choose any pattern you like or randomly mix them up. Keep the stones close together for full coverage.
The sides might be slightly trickier. As you glue each gem to the glass, just make sure to apply a moment of pressure to ensure it holds in place. Continue the process, going around the vase working downward. Once it's fully covered, set your globe aside and move onto the next. Allow the orbs to dry overnight, or according to the glue's instructions. While they're setting, bring your solar stake lights outside (in the "on" position) so they can start absorbing the sunshine. You'll want them to charge for at least several hours before enjoying them.
Brighten your walkways beautifully with your DIY solar globe lights
Stake the lights into the ground along your path or walkway, keeping an equal distance between them. You'll want them securely in place since the globes will add weight to them. After the gem-covered orbs are completely dry, set them over the lights like they're caps. You could alternatively place the tops of the solar lights inside of the vases, then use inverted buckets as stands. But turning the orbs upside down over each light stake will make it easy breezy.
Once dusk rolls around, your globes will brighten up and look stunning. Since they'll be surrounding your walkways, they'll also be helpful guides to reduce the chances anyone will take a tumble. If you have multiple paths, you could use different colored stones for each one. Dollar Tree also carries packages of Floral Garden Ocean Blue Glass Accent Gems, as well as Decorative Artificial Acrylic Gemstones. Whichever kind you use, they'll give your lights a magical glow up. If ever they're not turning on at night, there are ways to fix outdoor solar lights that stop working.