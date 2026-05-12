Transform Dollar Tree Finds Into Glowing Walkway Lights (Easy Budget DIY)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A yard can be even more magical at night when you incorporate landscape lighting ideas. This includes lining walkways with lights, which is essential for safety, along with adding a touch of beauty. Fortunately, it doesn't have to break the bank to get walkway lights that you actually love. As you might be aware, Dollar Tree carries Garden Collection Solar Stake Lights for $1.50 each. You merely have to stick them into the ground, press the "on" button, and enjoy the glow after the sun goes down. But why not take their appearance to the next level? It's easy to craft colorful, dazzling orbs to pair with each of the solar lights, using additional Dollar Tree products.

The mom and daughter team from Sunnyside Home shared this budget-friendly project. Essentially, it's about covering Dollar Tree's Clear Round Glass Floral Bowl with its Aqua Mist Decorative Gems. The end result is a textured globe that can be set upside down over a solar stake light. Instead of a standard glow, it adds some whimsical flair — perfect for a garden path, front entrance, or a walkway leading to an Instagram-worthy backyard space. To create the orbs, you're going to need a strong adhesive and a bit of patience. After all, it involves attaching gems one at a time! But if you have a free afternoon and some good tunes playing, it could be a very relaxing activity as well.