Turn Small Plant Pots Into Adorable Mini Water Stations For Bees & Butterflies

Water stations, often known as puddling stations, help provide pollinators like bees and butterflies with the water they need to survive. Notably, bees use water for more than just quenching their thirst — it's also used to dilute crystalized honey, aid digestion, and cool their hives. With this DIY, they can use the stones on the water station as a place to perch while they sip. The stones are also used by butterflies as a place to bask in the sun. If you want to attract butterflies in particular, however, try adding mud and sand to your DIY water station, as these insects get important nutrients and minerals from mud and natural sand.

In her video, northwoodsfolk uses a small pot for her water station, but any size will do. Just make sure you use enough stones to fill the entire saucer. And if you aren't a fan of the plain terracotta color, you could make this project your own by painting the outside of the pot — luckily, plenty of colors go exceptionally well with terracotta. As far as upkeep goes, you should aim to empty your water station every few days to help keep the water clean and deter mosquitoes. If you find that butterflies are passing your station by, try placing overripe fruit in (or next to) your dish. Or, you could plant stunning plants that attract butterflies and are easy to grow. A sprinkle of salt in the water will also help to attract both bees and butterflies. For the best results, place your water station in a sunny spot near flowers that your favorite pollinators enjoy.