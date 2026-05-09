Stop Buying Baskets, Stop Wasting Shelf Space: A Better Way To Store Blankets

It's ultra satisfying when blankets double as decor, especially when all it takes are a few folds — no stuffing or sewing required. First things first, decide on the shape you're going for. The simple square pillow is just that: Lay your blanket horizontally on a flat surface, folding in the top and bottom. Once you're left with a chunkier piece, fold in the left side while rolling the right side into a cylinder. Then, tuck the rolled up portion into the folded side, and voilà!

But there are more creative options, too. For the ultra-trendy knot pillow, lay your blanket down flat and horizontally while rolling it into a cylinder that resembles a pool noodle. Fold the noodle-like blanket in two, placing the left "leg" in a knot around the right one. Tuck in the remaining fabric into the knot. Another option (not pictured) is a cylindrical pillow: Start the way you did the square pillow, but instead of tucking the rolled portion into the pocket, continue rolling. Then, you're left with a cylinder, and you'll need to tuck the circular piece into the pocket's flap.

Once you have a finished product or two on your hands, it's time to decorate. Utilize all the shapes above, select a main color to focus on, and from there, mix up the prints, materials, and sizes to add some flair. Place them in the obvious spots (couches and chairs) or give an accessory like a storage bench an unexpected pop of color.