Skip Concrete: A Durable, More Eco-Friendly Option For Your Driveway Edging

Gravel driveways have proven themselves over the centuries. Not only are they durable and ultra-practical, but they also cost less to install than any of the other typical materials used to construct driveways. You'll find them everywhere, from the stately homes of England to rural farm driveways.

Gravel driveways have a few downsides, however. One of the prime challenges with gravel driveways is that some of the aggregate will come loose and get into your yard and gardens. Typically, this loose gravel problem is controlled by installing an edging of some sort on both sides of the driveway. Bricks, pavers, and concrete are common material choices for edging gravel. Some also use pound-in plastic edging designed for gardens as an alternative, but for edging a gravel driveway, it is simply not robust enough to get the job done.

In recent years, products like Bender Board, a dense recycled plastic material, have become more popular for edging gravel installations. The recycled nature of the product is a significant ecological upside, as cutting down on plastic waste is a critical issue that needs a solution. Bender Board and similar products, such as Polyboard and Benda Board, have physical characteristics that not only do the job of edging gravel, but also do a superior job. That superiority is key to their growing popularity.