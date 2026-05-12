Skip Concrete: A Durable, More Eco-Friendly Option For Your Driveway Edging
Gravel driveways have proven themselves over the centuries. Not only are they durable and ultra-practical, but they also cost less to install than any of the other typical materials used to construct driveways. You'll find them everywhere, from the stately homes of England to rural farm driveways.
Gravel driveways have a few downsides, however. One of the prime challenges with gravel driveways is that some of the aggregate will come loose and get into your yard and gardens. Typically, this loose gravel problem is controlled by installing an edging of some sort on both sides of the driveway. Bricks, pavers, and concrete are common material choices for edging gravel. Some also use pound-in plastic edging designed for gardens as an alternative, but for edging a gravel driveway, it is simply not robust enough to get the job done.
In recent years, products like Bender Board, a dense recycled plastic material, have become more popular for edging gravel installations. The recycled nature of the product is a significant ecological upside, as cutting down on plastic waste is a critical issue that needs a solution. Bender Board and similar products, such as Polyboard and Benda Board, have physical characteristics that not only do the job of edging gravel, but also do a superior job. That superiority is key to their growing popularity.
Pros and cons of Bender Board driveway edging
Bender Board is an attractive brown color that is uniform in every piece and is manufactured in 1 x 4 and 1 x 6, as well as 2 x 4 and 2 x 6 dimensions. It is bendable (as the name implies), so curved driveways are easily accommodated. It also does not rot or split as wood might do, and stands up well to string trimmers.
One additional upside to Bender Board and similar products is that they lend themselves to DIY installation. The material can be cut and machined with standard power tools that many DIYers own and are comfortable using. While the basic installation is not complicated, there is a process; look at online videos documenting and teaching how to install the product.
On the other hand, there are a few cons to using Bender Board. Installation is more complicated than installing brick or pavers. They are also not inexpensive; however, they are still considered a reasonably priced option for landscaping. So, if you are looking for an ecologically sound edging for your gravel that you can install yourself, Bender Board is a product worth considering.