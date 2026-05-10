Move Over Gas And Electric Grills — This Smart Alternative Is Getting Attention

There is no denying that gas and electric grills have been game changers in outdoor cooking. They provide fast heating, controllable cooking temperatures, and don't require constant refueling just to cook a few burgers and dogs. As such, it might seem that more traditional methods like charcoal are outdated by comparison. But don't write charcoal off just yet. There are smart charcoal grills out there that are getting a lot of attention and could compete with the likes of gas and electric.

Smart grills use digital technology to take some of the pressure off the cook. The smart tech measures and adjusts temperature settings for consistent grilling. Many smart grills will have WiFi connectivity and integrated apps that allow you to check in on the grill while you're off tending to another task. This technology is fairly common for new gas and electric grills, but it has now moved on to charcoal grilling and is improving the experience in a major way.

The smart charcoal grills utilize motors and fans to maintain a consistent feed of fuel that burns at a temperature set by a digital thermostat. You can get lower temperatures for long brisket smokes, and then change it to higher temperatures for searing steaks or cooking burgers. Technology like this can make any beginner into an instant backyard grill master. It turns something that could potentially be intimidating into something accessible, making charcoal grilling as easy as gas or electric.