Move Over Gas And Electric Grills — This Smart Alternative Is Getting Attention
There is no denying that gas and electric grills have been game changers in outdoor cooking. They provide fast heating, controllable cooking temperatures, and don't require constant refueling just to cook a few burgers and dogs. As such, it might seem that more traditional methods like charcoal are outdated by comparison. But don't write charcoal off just yet. There are smart charcoal grills out there that are getting a lot of attention and could compete with the likes of gas and electric.
Smart grills use digital technology to take some of the pressure off the cook. The smart tech measures and adjusts temperature settings for consistent grilling. Many smart grills will have WiFi connectivity and integrated apps that allow you to check in on the grill while you're off tending to another task. This technology is fairly common for new gas and electric grills, but it has now moved on to charcoal grilling and is improving the experience in a major way.
The smart charcoal grills utilize motors and fans to maintain a consistent feed of fuel that burns at a temperature set by a digital thermostat. You can get lower temperatures for long brisket smokes, and then change it to higher temperatures for searing steaks or cooking burgers. Technology like this can make any beginner into an instant backyard grill master. It turns something that could potentially be intimidating into something accessible, making charcoal grilling as easy as gas or electric.
Is a smart charcoal grill right for you?
If you're someone who loves the classic smell and flavor of charcoal but also values the convenience provided by smart technology, then a smart charcoal grill is going to be the ultimate addition to your backyard barbecue setup. Thankfully, there are a lot of smart charcoal grills on the market that offer good technology at variable prices.
Whenever most people think of a charcoal grill, they likely think of the profile of a Weber kettle grill. Well, the company has taken that iconic grill and blended it with smart technology for the 21st century with the 22-inch Performer Smart Charcoal Grill. Priced at $599, it's not a cheap grill, but for your money, you get a Wi-Fi-enabled controller that operates the digital fan and temperature sensors, a rapid-fire assist for ignition, and a one-touch cleaning system that is by far one of the easiest ways to get a grill clean.
Other brands, like Kamado Joe and the MasterBuilt Gravity Series, hover closer to $2,000 but provide you with additional smart benefits. The MasterBuilt, for example, contains an automatic feeder that dispenses charcoal into the firebox. This means you don't need to be constantly refueling when you're doing a long smoke. One thing that can be tricky for any of the smart grills is the connectivity. Make sure you are pairing a model to the WiFi and power capabilities of your home so you won't experience poor connectivity or lack of power.