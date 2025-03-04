How To Easily Clean A Grill And The Best Products To Use

You may think a grill is like a cast iron skillet — the less you clean it, the more flavor it imbues on food. While this is somewhat true, it's important to regularly clean it, because a dirty grill is inefficient and even a safety hazard. A grill covered in caked-on food and ash takes more time to heat and cooks food more slowly. Meanwhile, dripping grease and charred chunks can cause flare-ups.

You should remove ash and give your grill a good scrape every time you fire it up, maybe with a tool like the Grillart grill brush and scraper. However, a deep cleaning of your grill is only necessary after every six uses.

Before cleaning your grill, don an apron and gloves to protect your clothes and hands from hard-to-remove ash and grease. If you have a gas grill, disconnect the gas tank, and for both gas and charcoal grills, remove grill grates for easier cleaning and access to the grill's interior. Clean grates and the interior and exterior of the grill with your chosen cleaning solution, then rinse and dry thoroughly. A good grill cleaning tip is to rub some high-temperature oil on the grates, like vegetable or canola, after cleaning to prevent rust and create a nonstick coating.