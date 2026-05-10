Ditch Vertical Blinds: A Modern Sliding Glass Door Alternative

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When it comes to window treatments for sliding glass doors, vertical blinds have long been a go-to option. For decades, they were common in homes, office buildings, and rental properties all over the country. It's this ubiquity that makes them feel outdated and uninspired today. Now, this doesn't mean vertical blinds don't have their place. There are affordable and classic styles that are lovely for some traditional and transitional homes. However, if you're after a more modern look, we present a stylish alternative to cover sliding glass doors: panel track blinds.

Panel track blinds consist of large panels that slide on a track system. Generally, you can expect 4 to 6 panels to cover a typical sliding glass door, but with many customizable options, you can create your own sizing. The panels are larger than the vanes of vertical blinds, which makes this system look more minimalist overall. They tend to have a sleek, contemporary appearance and can be a shade that adds the perfect finishing touch to interiors. This shade type works well with modern and minimalist decor, including Scandinavian, Japandi, and contemporary styles. Similar to vertical blinds, it's possible to buy pre-made versions that are quite affordable, like the GoDear Design Panel Track Blinds. Or, you can customize your shades, choosing the style, size, and material of the Bali Blinds Sliding Panels. Either way, panel track blinds are widely considered a more modern and stylish alternative to vertical blinds.