Goodbye, Closet Clutter: Nate Berkus' Blanket Folding System Keeps Shelves Neat & Tidy

Maintaining an organized linen closet is tricky. Blankets are so bulky that folding them uniformly can be difficult, making the shelves look cluttered. Even when you do fold them all the same, they still have the potential to look unkempt. Luckily, Nate Berkus has a blanket folding system to keep closet shelves looking neat and tidy. In a video shared to the @nateberkuslifestyle TikTok, the designer described his technique for the perfect fold every time, and it's all about folding in thirds to create a neat square.

In the video, Berkus folds the blanket longways, first folding it in thirds. Then, fold what you've made in half. From there, lay the blanket on a flat surface like a bed or clean floor to make sure that everything is even. For the trick to work, you don't want a random fold of the blanket to be much lower than everything else, as things will then appear lopsided. Finally, fold the blanket into thirds longways again for a perfect, even look. There is still one more trick to keeping your linen closet looking extra tidy, however. Be sure to position any tassels or fringe on the blanket towards the back of the closet when you place the blanket on the shelf.

For advanced folders, Berkus shows an extra step at the very end of his video. For this technique, follow the instructions above, but fold the blanket in half at the end, instead of thirds again. By tucking one half inside the "mouth" of the other, you create a little blanket brick.