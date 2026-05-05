If You Plant One Small Tree This Year, It Needs To Be This Stunning Purple Bloomer

While there are many fantastic trees that will add tremendous color to your landscaping, if you're going to pick one small tree to plant this year, make it a Merlot redbud (Cercis 'Merlot'). Why this tree? Not only is it fast-growing, but its purple blooms will bring truly stunning color to your property.

A cousin of the Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis), which is one of the best trees to plant if you want pink blooms, the Merlot redbud can grow well in USDA zones 6 through 9. A relatively compact tree, the Merlot will grow to a maximum height of 18 feet with a mature branch width of about 20 feet. This makes it an ideal choice for gardeners with smaller land plots in urban or suburban settings.

The real showstoppers, of course, are the pinkish purple flower blooms that happen early in the spring. The color doesn't stop there, however. Come late spring and early summer, the tree will leaf out with the glossy deep burgundy purple foliage responsible for its "Merlot" name. As the summer wanes, the leaves will turn deep green before browning and falling off in autumn. It's a great tree plant if you want to bring a pop of unique color to your landscape.