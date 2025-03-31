5 Easy To Grow Trees That Bloom Pretty Pink Flowers

People are complicated. The same species that brought you Thomas Kinkade also made Wassily Kandinsky world-famous. You're listening to John Coltrane while your neighbor is cranking ... what is that, Celine Dion? Every bit of fluff seems to be offset by something complex and beautiful in an entirely different way.

Except flowers. Humans like over-the-top flowers. If flowers were fashion, auto design, or home decor, they'd be ostentatious. But on stem or branch, they should be as ridiculous, frilly, saturated, and heavily scented as their breeders can dream. They should be pretty, and there should be a lot of them. Why have a bloom on a stem when you can have 10, and why settle for 10 on a border plant when you can have 10,000 on a tree? And, being products of today's culture, most folks also want them easy.

Around spring, you may enjoy the outlandish floral displays, but don't want to invest a huge amount of time cultivating them. Luckily, there are flowering trees: a tree slap full of insanely pretty flowers, requiring absolutely no effort. And pink. Make them pink. So here's a giant list of pink flowering trees that are easy for gardeners of any level to grow.