Not The Linen Closet: IKEA Has A More Beautiful Solution For Storing Towels

When it's time for a relaxing shower or bath, nothing gets in the way quite like a chaotic linen closet. We'll be the first to admit it's usually not the linen closet's fault. Shelves are often shoved full of not just your fluffiest towels but those old ones that are starting to get rough yet haven't quite made it to the rag pile. And don't get us started on those bulky packages of toilet paper, extra first aid supplies, or one-offs that you're just not sure where to store anywhere else. There are so many customizable alternatives out there that you could argue there's simply no need for a linen closet anymore. IKEA has one beautiful storage solution that keeps your favorite towels, plus a box of tissues and a few must-have toiletries, right within reach.

Made from natural bamboo, the RÅGRUND Shelf Unit is a standout piece within a wider series of benches, carts, and other pieces designed to provide spa-like bathroom storage. Mixing in open storage is linen closet organization 101, and that's exactly what the $60 unit provides. Standing at 41 inches high and just under 15 inches wide, this storage unit provides four clear lacquered shelves that each have a slightly raised lip for keeping towels or other items from being jostled off during a hectic morning rush. Along with being a highly sustainable and eco-friendly choice, the RÅGRUND's bamboo construction is also far more durable in a humid bathroom than similarly affordable linen closet replacements made from medium-density fiberboard (MDF), which will eventually start to swell in consistently damp conditions.