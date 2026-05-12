Not The Linen Closet: IKEA Has A More Beautiful Solution For Storing Towels
When it's time for a relaxing shower or bath, nothing gets in the way quite like a chaotic linen closet. We'll be the first to admit it's usually not the linen closet's fault. Shelves are often shoved full of not just your fluffiest towels but those old ones that are starting to get rough yet haven't quite made it to the rag pile. And don't get us started on those bulky packages of toilet paper, extra first aid supplies, or one-offs that you're just not sure where to store anywhere else. There are so many customizable alternatives out there that you could argue there's simply no need for a linen closet anymore. IKEA has one beautiful storage solution that keeps your favorite towels, plus a box of tissues and a few must-have toiletries, right within reach.
Made from natural bamboo, the RÅGRUND Shelf Unit is a standout piece within a wider series of benches, carts, and other pieces designed to provide spa-like bathroom storage. Mixing in open storage is linen closet organization 101, and that's exactly what the $60 unit provides. Standing at 41 inches high and just under 15 inches wide, this storage unit provides four clear lacquered shelves that each have a slightly raised lip for keeping towels or other items from being jostled off during a hectic morning rush. Along with being a highly sustainable and eco-friendly choice, the RÅGRUND's bamboo construction is also far more durable in a humid bathroom than similarly affordable linen closet replacements made from medium-density fiberboard (MDF), which will eventually start to swell in consistently damp conditions.
IKEA customers use the RÅGRUND Shelf to store towels, toiletries, and plants
Ditching the linen closet isn't for everyone, but dozens of IKEA customers have given the RÅGRUND Shelf Unit a five-star rating. "It holds our towels, a candle, some Epsom salts, and overstock toiletries wonderfully," wrote one satisfied customer. "Looks perfect in my guest bathroom. Easy to assemble, looks nice, very sturdy, and functional," said another. Several people provided similar feedback, adding that the unit's versatility further improves its value for the price. A few even found that it works well not just as a linen closet alternative but in other spots around the house as well. "Used as a stand by [the] front door as opposed to using in a bathroom as suggested. Looks great with pot plants on and handy for keys," explained another reviewer.
Although some customers found the assembly frustrating, and a few had to seek out replacements due to receiving defective parts, this IKEA find maintains a 4.7 rating overall. To make the best use of your shelf unit, it's a good idea to think about those items you're constantly digging for in your linen closet that would be more convenient if they were at your fingertips. Since the shelves are open, consider learning how to spa roll or decoratively fold your towels so they stack nicely. You may also want to invest in a few small baskets, like IKEA's TROFAST wire mesh ones that come in several sizes and colors, to contain smaller toiletries or toilet paper rolls instead of just having them loose on each shelf.