What To Do With Your Basil In May To Ensure It Grows Strong All Summer

Basil (Ocimum basilicum) is an annual herb you can grow in a container or your garden bed. When it thrives, it produces lots of fragrant, deep green leaves in the summer. The herb can do well on its own. However, giving it some special attention throughout May can help give it a stronger start.

If you're growing basil from scratch, it's important to start seeds indoors at least 4 weeks before your final predicted frost date. This varies depending on what USDA climate zone you live in, but for many, that date is sometime in May. Basil is very cold-sensitive and will die when hit with a frost. So, transplanting a seedling, whether it's one you grew or purchased at a store, needs to be done after the chance of frost has passed.

In terms of where to plant basil, put it in a spot that receives at least 6 to 8 hours of sunlight daily. If you're growing your plant indoors, place the herb on a sunny kitchen windowsill. Basil needs to be planted in rich, well-draining soil and receive about an inch of water per week to grow at its best. Be sure only to water the base of the plant. Wetting the leaves could lead to fungal diseases.