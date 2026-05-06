No More Falling Kitchen Towels: Try This Simple, Stylish Alternative
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The kitchen is a hotspot brimming with savory dishes, hungry visitors, and, inevitably, a little bit of chaos. A staple of seemingly every cooking space is the rogue kitchen towel that is never in its proper place but somehow always crumpled up on the floor next to the dog's food bowl. Why not combine practicality and style with a DIY that will give said towel a designated spot, all while spicing up your aesthetic? Yes, folks, it's time to sew your kitchen linens into the viral oven curtain.
Making the rounds on social media feeds, the oven curtain (or stove skirt) is a way to mask the appliance and add some charm to your kitchen. Although most of the social media creators who demonstrate this hack opt for fabric, you can make this project your own and remove kitchen towel clutter by crafting a towel into the trendy accessory. Even better? The DIY is a simple undertaking, even for sewers who are just starting out. Begin by gathering your materials: the towels (naturally), scissors, a measuring tape, pins, thread, and a sewing machine.
How to transform kitchen towels into an oven curtain
Ready to put this kitchen style idea into practice? Measure your oven, choose a light, easy-to-sew towel, and make cuts according to the oven's dimensions, allotting additional material for the curtain's handles. For the panels, fold and press the hems on each side. If you fancy a few ruffles, add something like MJMP Pleating Tape to the top of the towel and stitch along the top and bottom of the tape.
Once you've determined the number of handles you'd like, cut them all evenly into the appropriate dimensions and use pins to fasten them to the top of the curtain before you start sewing. You can layer two ties together for each handle to wrap it securely around the oven's handle. Make sure your finished product doesn't drag on the ground or, more importantly, get too close to the stovetop or oven vents, as it can become a fire hazard.
This DIY is perfect not only for securing your towel for quick and easy drying sessions, but also for adding a fun flair to your space and complementing your kitchen color ideas and style selections. Opt for a towel that coincides with your color scheme or adds an unexpected pop. Make sure the surrounding area — cabinets, backsplashes, and so on — is mess-free, and include appliances and decorative details that enhance your hand-crafted statement maker.