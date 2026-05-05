The Flower-Shaped Birdbath On Amazon That Also Attracts Butterflies

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Butterflies are more than just a colorful visitor to your flowerbeds. Like the humble bumblebee, they are a critically important part of our local ecosystems, both as pollinators and as food sources for birds and bats. While the thought of attracting butterflies to your yard to provide a snack for nearby predators isn't nearly as nice a thought as watching them softly flit from shrub to shrub, it's one of the most eco-friendly things to do for your garden. Birds, bees, and butterflies will all happily feed on flower nectar, but offering a water source is also essential. One easy way to do that is by sticking a few of Amazon's flower-shaped birdbaths into the ground.

The DREAMSOUL Metal Flower Feeder Watering Station 4-Pack doesn't look like your average birdbath. Instead of a large basin sitting on top of a pedestal, each of these flower-shaped bowls are installed either using customizable-height metal stakes covered in decorative leaves to make them look like stems. Or, you can use the included circular base to install them in a no-dig flat spot like a concrete patio or wooden deck.

The metal cups have a colorful coating that makes them sun- and rain-resistant. Each one is large and deep enough to hold plenty of water for butterflies, bees, and other thirsty visitors. Since shallow water is safest for butterflies, the manufacturer recommends putting a few decorative floral gemstones or even tasty pieces of fruit to create a landing platform before adding water. The bowls are designed to be easily removed from the stakes for cleaning as needed.