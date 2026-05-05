The Flower-Shaped Birdbath On Amazon That Also Attracts Butterflies
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Butterflies are more than just a colorful visitor to your flowerbeds. Like the humble bumblebee, they are a critically important part of our local ecosystems, both as pollinators and as food sources for birds and bats. While the thought of attracting butterflies to your yard to provide a snack for nearby predators isn't nearly as nice a thought as watching them softly flit from shrub to shrub, it's one of the most eco-friendly things to do for your garden. Birds, bees, and butterflies will all happily feed on flower nectar, but offering a water source is also essential. One easy way to do that is by sticking a few of Amazon's flower-shaped birdbaths into the ground.
The DREAMSOUL Metal Flower Feeder Watering Station 4-Pack doesn't look like your average birdbath. Instead of a large basin sitting on top of a pedestal, each of these flower-shaped bowls are installed either using customizable-height metal stakes covered in decorative leaves to make them look like stems. Or, you can use the included circular base to install them in a no-dig flat spot like a concrete patio or wooden deck.
The metal cups have a colorful coating that makes them sun- and rain-resistant. Each one is large and deep enough to hold plenty of water for butterflies, bees, and other thirsty visitors. Since shallow water is safest for butterflies, the manufacturer recommends putting a few decorative floral gemstones or even tasty pieces of fruit to create a landing platform before adding water. The bowls are designed to be easily removed from the stakes for cleaning as needed.
Amazon customers love using these small birdbaths for feeding and watering stations
There are several things you can do to attract a variety of birds and pollinators to your yard, from planting vibrant flowers to reducing your use of pesticides. According to dozens of Amazon customers, adding these $16 birdbaths can also do the trick. "These are cute little water or food stands for birds and others. You can make them the height you want," wrote one happy reviewer. "They brighten up my yard! Very easy to put together and the colors are exactly like the picture shows. Love them. I'm planning to let them be a watering station for birds, bees, and butterflies," said another. Others reported their birdbaths also attracted hummingbirds and even squirrels!
Although most customers described the assembly process as very easy, one person skipped that step entirely. Instead, they repurposed the flower-shaped cups as ground feeders for chickens. Another filled theirs with dried worms instead of water to offer birds a special treat. The affordable and sturdy design provides flexibility for your situation, which a reviewer explained by writing, "Not too deep. Just enough. Birds and bugs ate and drank."
An Amazon Choice product, these birdbaths have an overall 4.5-star rating. Only a few reviewers were disappointed with their purchase, with one writing, "Ultimately, I think they are too expensive for what you get. They are super cute but the stalks that it sits on are very very flimsy." However, several other four- and five-star ratings described the construction as sturdy, and almost universally agreed that these birdbaths are an attractive and affordable addition to any butterfly garden.