Hold The Paint: There's An Easier Way To Transform Your Walls Without It

Tired of plain, boring walls? You could grab a paintbrush and a splashy new wall color, but it'll still be one solid color. Not to mention, painting a room is a lot of work. Sure, you could paint stripes or other patterns on the wall, but that adds to the difficulty. If you don't like the end result, you have to either live with it or go through the whole time-consuming process again. So, crafty DIYers have come up with a unique option for decorating a blank wall, and the only material you need is electrical tape. The idea is to cut the tape into different lengths and arrange them into patterns — think of it as a faux wallpaper.

Since you're using tape, you'll get straight, crisp lines, and you can create a variety of patterns simply by cutting some pieces short and others long. On the other hand, if you paint those same lines and patterns, you have to apply painter's tape carefully, go over the area multiple times, and the paint could still bleed.

Using electrical tape on the wall is perfect when you're looking for an eye-catching bedroom accent wall idea that doesn't require any permanent changes. And that makes it perfect for renters who aren't allowed to paint the wall or make modifications to the house. You can remove the tape if you don't like the design or want to change up the look. When removed carefully, electrical tape shouldn't cause damage or leave behind much residue — warming it gently with a hair dryer makes the removal process easier.