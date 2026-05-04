Hold The Paint: There's An Easier Way To Transform Your Walls Without It
Tired of plain, boring walls? You could grab a paintbrush and a splashy new wall color, but it'll still be one solid color. Not to mention, painting a room is a lot of work. Sure, you could paint stripes or other patterns on the wall, but that adds to the difficulty. If you don't like the end result, you have to either live with it or go through the whole time-consuming process again. So, crafty DIYers have come up with a unique option for decorating a blank wall, and the only material you need is electrical tape. The idea is to cut the tape into different lengths and arrange them into patterns — think of it as a faux wallpaper.
Since you're using tape, you'll get straight, crisp lines, and you can create a variety of patterns simply by cutting some pieces short and others long. On the other hand, if you paint those same lines and patterns, you have to apply painter's tape carefully, go over the area multiple times, and the paint could still bleed.
Using electrical tape on the wall is perfect when you're looking for an eye-catching bedroom accent wall idea that doesn't require any permanent changes. And that makes it perfect for renters who aren't allowed to paint the wall or make modifications to the house. You can remove the tape if you don't like the design or want to change up the look. When removed carefully, electrical tape shouldn't cause damage or leave behind much residue — warming it gently with a hair dryer makes the removal process easier.
Create a temporary accent wall design with electrical tape
Black is the most common color of electrical tape and contrasts well with light, neutral walls, so your pattern will pop. That said, it comes in a myriad of other hues, too, including red, pink, white, and blue, to name a few. In the electrical world, those colors indicate different voltages or wire phases, but for decorating purposes, they give you more design options. For example, opt for white on a darker wall. In a sports-themed den, incorporate the colors of your favorite sports team. You could even switch to washi tape for more color and pattern options.
Now, it's time to turn your builder-grade wall into a mesmerizing work of art by selecting your design. Straight-lined patterns work best since the tape itself has straight edges. One option is to start with a few long, diagonal strips that intersect to create smaller square and rectangular sections. Then, add stripes within those sections. Alternatively, you could create a herringbone-style pattern. To do so, start with evenly spaced vertical tape lines and connect them with diagonal lines that meet in a V shape.
Planning your pattern first also helps with your tape selection. Standard ¾-inch tape offers narrow, crisp lines, while wider 1-inch or 2-inch electrical tape, like this Tapix Wide Electrical Tape, delivers a bolder look. The wider versions make impressive vertical lines if you want to keep the design a simple striped pattern. Or, use a mix of wide and narrow tape for more contrast. When applying the tape, start at one end of the strip and work toward the other, smoothing it as you go to keep it straight and bubble-free. A laser level works well as a guide, but you can also check your work with a regular level or yardstick.