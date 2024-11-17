Turn Builder-Grade Walls Into A Mesmerizing Work Of Art With A Trendy DIY Idea

In the video, @improvdiary starts her project by installing thin, stained wooden slats on one side of her wall space. She paints the other side with a dark color and then adds minimalist décor with a simple white shelf, singular potted plant, and modern lighting. Lastly, she adds a unique, crescent moon-shaped mirror that really adds to the atmosphere of the space.

Utilizing wooden slats on your accent wall incorporates texture as well as a rustic, homey feel. Combine that with a pop of color and you've got a wonderfully contrasting space. If you've got it, there are a lot of options to consider for paint colors that go with wood paneling.

While this DIY used a simple, understated shelf, you could opt for something more dramatic. Are you a bibliophile? Slap multiple shelves up and display your personal library with both vertical and horizontal book stacks. You can even incorporate greenery, art, and family photos alongside your titles. The use of a mirror here is a great choice as it can open up and brighten the area. There are so many mirror decor ideas out there, so go wild finding one that fits your personality! A DIY accent wall is a unique, customizable space that can bring your vibe to life.