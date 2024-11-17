Turn Builder-Grade Walls Into A Mesmerizing Work Of Art With A Trendy DIY Idea
Builder-grade anything is the epitome of impersonal and boring. This DIY project is a great start to bring in your personal style and spruce up your builder-grade home. While it can be exciting to start from scratch to decorate your home it can be hard to do while staying on budget, especially if you aren't design inclined. Enter the many benefits of the digital age. There are plenty of great tips and tricks that can help with just a few simple keystrokes. TikToker @improvdiary recently shared a unique and dramatic DIY project for an accent wall. A project like this will quickly elevate your builder-grade walls into a captivating work of art.
This DIY utilizes a dark, dramatic paint choice and a few statement décor pieces to completely transform a previously bare, white wall. You can certainly follow the DIY to the letter or choose your own variations to make an accent wall that fits your personal style perfectly.
Personalize your DIY accent wall
In the video, @improvdiary starts her project by installing thin, stained wooden slats on one side of her wall space. She paints the other side with a dark color and then adds minimalist décor with a simple white shelf, singular potted plant, and modern lighting. Lastly, she adds a unique, crescent moon-shaped mirror that really adds to the atmosphere of the space.
Utilizing wooden slats on your accent wall incorporates texture as well as a rustic, homey feel. Combine that with a pop of color and you've got a wonderfully contrasting space. If you've got it, there are a lot of options to consider for paint colors that go with wood paneling.
While this DIY used a simple, understated shelf, you could opt for something more dramatic. Are you a bibliophile? Slap multiple shelves up and display your personal library with both vertical and horizontal book stacks. You can even incorporate greenery, art, and family photos alongside your titles. The use of a mirror here is a great choice as it can open up and brighten the area. There are so many mirror decor ideas out there, so go wild finding one that fits your personality! A DIY accent wall is a unique, customizable space that can bring your vibe to life.