Stop Throwing Away Empty Milk Cartons — Turn Them Into Eco-Friendly Bird Feeders
There are some fantastic benefits to having a bird feeder in your garden, and you don't need a fancy store-bought one to get them. You can make bird feeders at home using supplies you might already have lying around, and even repurpose some items that would otherwise be thrown away. If you have a milk carton, scissors, something to hang it with, and some bird seed to fill it, you're ready to make a simple, eco-friendly bird feeder that the local birds are sure to enjoy.
Not only is this project a great way to keep your leftover milk cartons out of the landfill, but it's also incredibly simple and a great project to do with any kids in your family. Your milk carton will form the body of the feeder and hold the seeds, which can then be hung up in a tree or on your balcony. Any size milk carton can be used, but you'll want to pick one that's in good condition. Cardboard is biodegradable, but you don't want it to fall apart before the birds have gotten a chance to have a snack. If you don't buy cardboard cartons, you'll be happy to know that you can make a bird feeder out of a plastic milk jug as well.
Once you have your cartons picked out, give the inside a thorough rinse and let them dry out. You don't need to worry about scuffs or stains, but you don't want it to smell strongly of old milk. The smell could attract other animals that you don't want in your yard, such as raccoons. Plus, it would make refilling the feeder pretty unpleasant. You can also swap the milk carton out for a juice carton or non-dairy milk alternative instead, which may not smell as strongly.
How to make a recycled milk carton bird feeder
Start by cutting a hole in the side of the milk carton that is at least a few inches wide and tall so that birds can easily get the seeds. Avoid cutting it right at the bottom of the side so that seeds don't fall out. You can cut a hole into only one side or on multiple sides, but make sure there's enough material connecting the top and bottom that it won't fall apart. To hang it, you can either add a small hole to the top and run string or wire through it, or attach the string with glue or staples. If you don't have anywhere to hang it, you can attach a stake or post to it instead. Then just add your bird seed and set it out. You can stick with regular store bought seed or dress it up by putting extra treats like raisins or chia seeds in your bird feeder.
You can decorate the outside any way you like, although it's a good idea to stick to outdoor-friendly materials in case something falls off or gets carried away by a bird. You can get creative with any supplies you have, and even reuse other leftover items or crafting supplies instead of throwing them away. Using recyclable or biodegradable materials also means the entire bird feeder is recyclable or potentially even compostable once it's done. You can add a perch using a stick, popsicle stick, or any other item as long as it isn't sharp and is wide enough for a bird to stand on. Depending on how low the hole on the side of your carton is, you can attach the perch either right below the hole or to the bottom of the carton.