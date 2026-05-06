Stop Throwing Away Empty Milk Cartons — Turn Them Into Eco-Friendly Bird Feeders

There are some fantastic benefits to having a bird feeder in your garden, and you don't need a fancy store-bought one to get them. You can make bird feeders at home using supplies you might already have lying around, and even repurpose some items that would otherwise be thrown away. If you have a milk carton, scissors, something to hang it with, and some bird seed to fill it, you're ready to make a simple, eco-friendly bird feeder that the local birds are sure to enjoy.

Not only is this project a great way to keep your leftover milk cartons out of the landfill, but it's also incredibly simple and a great project to do with any kids in your family. Your milk carton will form the body of the feeder and hold the seeds, which can then be hung up in a tree or on your balcony. Any size milk carton can be used, but you'll want to pick one that's in good condition. Cardboard is biodegradable, but you don't want it to fall apart before the birds have gotten a chance to have a snack. If you don't buy cardboard cartons, you'll be happy to know that you can make a bird feeder out of a plastic milk jug as well.

Once you have your cartons picked out, give the inside a thorough rinse and let them dry out. You don't need to worry about scuffs or stains, but you don't want it to smell strongly of old milk. The smell could attract other animals that you don't want in your yard, such as raccoons. Plus, it would make refilling the feeder pretty unpleasant. You can also swap the milk carton out for a juice carton or non-dairy milk alternative instead, which may not smell as strongly.