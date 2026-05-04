Easy DIY Wall Decor Using Dollar Tree Wood Boxes That Looks So Beautiful
Creating your own artwork is a cost-effective way to decorate your home without spending a fortune on mass-produced decor. So, nothing beats the price of a Dollar Tree DIY, especially when it ends up looking like a professionally made piece of art. There are plenty of Dollar Tree DIYs to make stunning wall decor, and this project from Heidi Sonboul DIY is one of them. She uses simple wood boxes from the discount store to create a shadowbox-style frame. A little paint dresses up the wood beautifully, and your choice or artwork creates the image for this mini decor piece.
If you're planning or styling a gallery wall, these tiny pieces of artwork are perfect for filling in little spaces between larger prints. The basic idea is to glue an image on the inside of the box, so the box has a framing effect for the image. The Crafter's Square Wood Boxes come in three sizes, so you can select the size that fits your artwork and the available space on your wall. Since the inspiration project has a French country vibe, the creator used a distressing technique to rough up the edges after painting the boxes black. Contrasting the box paint with your wall color makes the artwork stand out more. Or, choose a color from the artwork to create a cohesive look.
Create shadowbox-style wall decor with Dollar Tree boxes
Start by painting the inside and outside of the box in your selected color. You can use a different color on the inside if you want more contrast. As-is, the Dollar Tree box has clean, straight lines for a minimalist look, but you can add wood trim along the edges or tie ribbon or jute rope around the outer edges. Then, cut your selected print to fit the inside bottom of the box perfectly. If you want to personalize the display, print a favorite photo to fit the box, and cut it out. You can also use decorative scrapbook paper or patterned fabric if you want a simple background.
There are plenty of ways to bring the artwork to life. Brush a little decoupage glue over part of the image, and sprinkle glitter on top for a flashy touch, for example. Or cut out different layers of a design, and glue them together to create a little dimension. Since the box has a shadowbox-style look, consider adding little three-dimensional objects inside — one example is gluing a dried or faux flower into a corner of the box to complement the design.
In the inspo video, the creator hangs the box on the wall without a visible hanger, but you can also add a ribbon or rope to the top as a hanger. It also works as a tabletop decoration — add it to a mantle or an entryway table. Or, tuck the small pieces into your farmhouse table centerpiece as an accent.