Easy DIY Wall Decor Using Dollar Tree Wood Boxes That Looks So Beautiful

Start by painting the inside and outside of the box in your selected color. You can use a different color on the inside if you want more contrast. As-is, the Dollar Tree box has clean, straight lines for a minimalist look, but you can add wood trim along the edges or tie ribbon or jute rope around the outer edges. Then, cut your selected print to fit the inside bottom of the box perfectly. If you want to personalize the display, print a favorite photo to fit the box, and cut it out. You can also use decorative scrapbook paper or patterned fabric if you want a simple background.

There are plenty of ways to bring the artwork to life. Brush a little decoupage glue over part of the image, and sprinkle glitter on top for a flashy touch, for example. Or cut out different layers of a design, and glue them together to create a little dimension. Since the box has a shadowbox-style look, consider adding little three-dimensional objects inside — one example is gluing a dried or faux flower into a corner of the box to complement the design.

In the inspo video, the creator hangs the box on the wall without a visible hanger, but you can also add a ribbon or rope to the top as a hanger. It also works as a tabletop decoration — add it to a mantle or an entryway table. Or, tuck the small pieces into your farmhouse table centerpiece as an accent.