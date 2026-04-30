What To Do If You Find A Sand Wasp Nest In Your Yard

If you're wondering what to do after finding a ground wasp nest in your yard, take a moment to evaluate the situation. With just one or two sand wasp nests on your property, leaving the wasps alone is perfectly safe. You can let the wasps be, especially if they're in an area you don't use often. However, if the sand wasps are in a spot where you frequent or there are a lot of nests in one place, you may want to take measures to get these insects out of your yard. Insecticidal dusts are often recommended to exterminate sand wasps, as they will drag the dust down with them into their nests. Apply the dust around the opening of each nest in the evening or at night when wasps aren't as active. Alternatively, spread dust over the whole section of your yard where the wasps are nesting, and be sure and keep pets and children away from the treated area.

For folks who want to avoid chemical pesticides, there are ways to deter sand wasps and encourage them to move on from your yard, by repelling wasps naturally. Because they are so docile, one option is to try raking the sand fairly often to make the spot less appealing to the wasps (though some pros argue this is only a short-term fix). Alternatively, cover the ground where the nests are located with a tarp. Since these wasps like barren ground and sand, changing the landscaping can help deter them. Adding sod, trying to thicken your grass or planting coverage plants makes your yard more lush and removes bare sandy spots. By eliminating the sand, you'll take away the wasps' habitat and reasons for sticking around.