Say Goodbye To Tangled Sheets In The Wash With A $1.25 Dollar Tree Find

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One of the most annoying problems when doing laundry is your fitted sheet basically eating everything else in the washing machine. Washing it alone seems like a waste of water and electricity, especially if you're trying to be more eco-friendly. However, even if you only wash fitted sheets with other bedding, something still ends up twisted up in the corner and either doesn't get cleaned in the washing machine or remains soaked at the end of the drying cycle. It's a constant struggle but one with a few fairly simple long-term solutions. One of the most practical fixes for this issue is washing your fitted sheet inside a mesh laundry bag, like the Essentials White Mesh Laundry Bags with Drawstrings, which is just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

Washing the sheet inside a bag works similarly to the Dollar Tree laundry hack that makes missing socks a thing of the past. The idea is that the small gaps in the mesh allow the water and soap to pass through and reach the sheet, but the bag contains the fabric to keep it separate from the rest of the linens and clothes in the bag. Smaller things like pillow cases won't get tangled up inside of it, reducing the chances of wet and wadded up items when you pull your laundry out of the dryer. The Dollar Tree bag pulls shut with a drawstring and is labeled as "jumbo" (measuring 24 inches by 36 inches), indicating it's just large enough for even king-sized sheets. After all, putting fitted sheets on a king-size bed is tricky enough, so why make them harder to handle when it's time to wash them as well?