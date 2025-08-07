Sheets Keep Balling Up In Your Dryer? Here Are 5 Tricks You Need To Make It Stop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something magic about a clean set of comfortable sheets. Whatever might have gone awry in the rest of your day-to-day life, your sheets are there to welcome you at the end of the day, making you want to curl up for a long night's sleep. Only you can't, because they're in the dryer, balled up into a tangled mass of wrinkly discomfort. They might look like someone has attempted an escape by using them to scale a prison wall, or they've consolidated into a single beach ball-sized mass wound tighter than the Gordian knot, promising several minutes of unpuzzling and then a re-wash to get rid of the wrinkles.

It's common for bed sheets to get balled up in the dryer. It mostly happens because of a lack of space, forcing contact between large items that then gather up everything in sight as they tumble. Being balled up in such a way, of course, prevents proper drying. The problem is largely a matter of airflow and the size and weight of your wet sheets. You should definitely try the obvious potential culprits first: Check that the vent pipe behind your dryer hasn't been crushed, and that you've cleaned your dryer's lint screen. But, there's every chance the problem will take a bit more creativity to solve. Fortunately, we have the tricks you need to end the scourge of balled-up bed sheets.