The Dollar Tree Laundry Hack That Makes Missing Socks A Thing Of The Past

If you're tired of constantly losing socks to the laundry abyss, you're not alone. Luckily, there is a clever, affordable solution to end the missing sock mystery for good. The secret? Mesh laundry bags. These simple, inexpensive bags are readily available at cheap stores like Dollar Tree and are perfect for keeping small items like socks and delicates organized throughout the wash and dry cycles. Here's how this cheap hack can streamline your laundry routine and save you time.

Mesh bags are super affordable. You can grab a dozen for around $15 at Dollar Tree, so it's easy to stock up without breaking the bank. Having a handful available is especially useful if you have kids. Give each of them a mesh bag to use for small items, like socks and underwear, and on laundry day, they can simply toss the bag into the machine. After the wash cycle, you can transfer the bags into the dryer. At the end, just return each bag to its owner — no more hunting for missing socks or struggling to re-pair everything.

These bags close securely with either a zipper or a drawstring, keeping clothes safely inside even as they tumble through the wash and dry cycles. They come in a variety of sizes, making it easy to pick the perfect combo for your family's needs. The mesh material lets water and detergent (powder laundry detergent as well as liquid) flow through freely, so clothes come out clean and organized with a lot less hassle.