Don't Toss An Old Muffin Tin: Turn It Into Unique Decor With Vintage Doilies

So, your muffin tins have seen better days. Even if they're no longer great for baking, there are many genius ways to reuse muffin tins around the house. Some crafty DIYers use them as the foundation for altered artwork — that's when you take something you might normally throw away (the muffin tin, in this case) and turn it into a piece of art. It often incorporates mixed media and uses lots of upcycled materials to create a one-of-a-kind piece. Muffin tins work well for this artform because each cavity can hold a different three-dimensional design. YouTuber Paper Play with Julie K incorporates vintage doilies as part of her Victorian-style design, with the lacy pieces as the backdrop for faux flowers that top each cavity. But you can choose any theme, along with materials that fit the look.

One of the best parts of this altered muffin tin project is how much creativity you can put into it. There aren't any rules — choose a theme you love, use materials you already have on hand, and see where your creativity takes you. If you don't have old muffin tins, check local thrift stores for inexpensive options. You can leave the pan as-is, but it's common to paint it to fit the design theme. Then, you'll create embellishments to fill the openings. The resulting artwork is perfect when you're looking for kitchen wall decor ideas that are bursting with flavor, but you can also use it in living rooms, offices, and other spaces.