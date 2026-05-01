Don't Toss An Old Muffin Tin: Turn It Into Unique Decor With Vintage Doilies
So, your muffin tins have seen better days. Even if they're no longer great for baking, there are many genius ways to reuse muffin tins around the house. Some crafty DIYers use them as the foundation for altered artwork — that's when you take something you might normally throw away (the muffin tin, in this case) and turn it into a piece of art. It often incorporates mixed media and uses lots of upcycled materials to create a one-of-a-kind piece. Muffin tins work well for this artform because each cavity can hold a different three-dimensional design. YouTuber Paper Play with Julie K incorporates vintage doilies as part of her Victorian-style design, with the lacy pieces as the backdrop for faux flowers that top each cavity. But you can choose any theme, along with materials that fit the look.
One of the best parts of this altered muffin tin project is how much creativity you can put into it. There aren't any rules — choose a theme you love, use materials you already have on hand, and see where your creativity takes you. If you don't have old muffin tins, check local thrift stores for inexpensive options. You can leave the pan as-is, but it's common to paint it to fit the design theme. Then, you'll create embellishments to fill the openings. The resulting artwork is perfect when you're looking for kitchen wall decor ideas that are bursting with flavor, but you can also use it in living rooms, offices, and other spaces.
Creating altered art using an old muffin tin and doilies
The idea here is to decorate the muffin tin itself as the background and fill the compartments with embellishments and three-dimensional objects. The original creator glues strips of lace from doilies around the tin, fills each cavity with small little trinkets, and then covers each one with a doily and fabric flower. However, you can also glue a doily to the bottom of each cavity as a cute backdrop. Vintage doilies add a lacy look to the design, especially if you leave the edges sticking out to frame the compartments.
Decide on the theme for the tin. Dig through your crafting supplies or head to the thrift store to find the supplies to embellish your muffin tin. In addition to doilies, fabric flowers and pearl-like beads create an ornate vintage look. Old costume jewelry also fits the theme, adding sparkle and texture to the look. Or, create a seasonal or holiday display. For a holiday theme, you might choose mini figures or decorations for the compartments. There's also flexibility on the type of muffin tin you use. A regular-sized six- or 12-cup pan lets you create slightly larger decorations, while a mini muffin pan offers more cavities for tiny vignettes.
Once you have your theme picked, choose a base color for the tin. If you're going for a vintage look, try a crackle finish (you can make homemade crackle paint) to make the pan look aged. Bright colors are fun for holidays, or a sleek, glossy black or white is ideal for a contemporary look.