Why Planting This One Flower Near Your Hummingbird Feeder Is A Smart Idea

Setting out a hummingbird with homemade sugar-water is arguably the most common way people lure these fascinating birds to their yards and gardens. Yet as the National Audubon Society points out, feeders ought to be used as supplements because native flowers remain the most important sources of nectar for hummingbirds. Planting red flowers is a particularly smart move because these colors encourage more hummingbird visits. One option that checks all of these boxes is trumpet honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens), and planting this native plant could even help attract hummingbirds to your nectar feeder with the right care and placement.

There are numerous types of red flowers hummingbirds can't resist, and trumpet honeysuckle is among them. Not only is the deciduous vine native to the eastern U.S., but it boasts pretty red tubular flowers that are particularly attractive to these birds. Hummingbirds are in fact drawn to tubular-shaped flowers like these because they accommodate their long tongues for easy nectar access. As a bonus, trumpet honeysuckle grows quickly to provide both attractive foliage and flowers as well as some privacy. It can even draw other pollinators to your garden, such as bees and butterflies, and its fruits are favored among a variety of songbirds in the fall.

Before you plant any type of honeysuckle in your yard though, it's important that your selection is indeed native Lonicera sempervirens. Some people mistakenly plant Japanese honeysuckle (Lonicera Japonica). Unlike native trumpet honeysuckle though, Japanese honeysuckle is considered invasive and can quickly subdue other plants you might have.