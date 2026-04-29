5 Home Depot Finds Under $10 That Buyers Say Are Way Better Than Expected
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are three kinds of trips to Home Depot. The first are those run in, run out visits that happen when you're in the middle of a project and realize that despite carefully studying every shelf for hours before getting started (the second kind of trip), you did not, in fact, grab everything you needed. The third trip is the one where you have only a few dollars to your name, but the smell of lumber, the whirr of paint mixers, or the feel of running your fingers over a few carpet samples is the next best thing to the full-blown home improvement project you just can't afford right now. While investing in a new marble countertop or cordless drill may not be in the budget, from garden supplies to hand tools, it turns out there are five Home Depot finds under $10 that buyers say are way better than expected.
We know a thing or two about finding the best deals at home improvement stores. At Home Depot, that often means skipping over the latest power tool display in favor of small hand tools that can be used to tackle a wide range of DIY projects and crafts. In the outdoor section, it means admiring the lawnmowers and grills while testing out the newest patio swivel chairs before heading straight to where those affordable bags of landscaping amendments are stacked to the sky. Along the way, we spotted a few other must-have items available for a surprisingly cheap price. To make sure they're worth the money, we checked our shortlist against thousands of online reviews. Only products with hundreds of five-star ratings made the cut.
FIRM GRIP Large Nitrile Coated Work Gloves
Heavy-duty leather gloves may be ideal when you're working outdoors on landscaping jobs that require a lot hand safety (like pruning), but other projects call for a pair that provides both protection and plenty of control. The FIRM GRIP Nitrile Coated Work Gloves combine a breathable knit shell that keeps the inside from getting disgustingly sweaty with a nitrile coating on the palms and fingers that provides more grip while serving as a barrier between your skin and epoxies, oils, and other irritants. Home Depot sells the reusable gloves in a five-pack for $4.98, which breaks down to less than $1 per pair. They're latex free and can even be tossed in the washing machine as needed, which is essential whether you plan on getting them dirty in a workshop or while deep cleaning your house.
Over 2,000 Home Depot customers have given the gloves a five-star rating, with many noting the outstanding value for the price. "They're much better than I expected. My expectations were not very high being that there was five pairs for such a low price," wrote one pleasantly surprised user. "Very good value for the money. Five pairs of gloves for $5 with better quality than expected. I use them while doing yard work or pulling cable on the job," said another. Although most agree they aren't an adequate substitution for heavy-duty gloves, and the large size isn't a perfect fit for everyone, the general consensus is that this affordable Home Depot find is well worth it.
Miracle-Gro All Purpose Garden Soil
With so many different types of soil available, picking the right one can be a challenge for even the most serious gardeners out there. However, according to nearly 20,000 Home Depot customers, Miracle-Gro All Purpose Garden Soil is one of the best. Available in .75 cubic foot bags for $4.57 each or 1.5 cubic foot bags for $8, the soil is enriched so it can feed in-ground plants for up to three months. Miracle-Gro recommends spreading between two to three inches on top of your existing garden beds and mixing it in well to support whichever flowers, vegetables, trees, or shrubs you want to grow. Although some gardeners have sworn off the brand because they worry about the environmental consequences of its powerful fertilizers, Miracle-Gro has remained a popular landscaping supply since it was introduced in 1951.
That's certainly the case with the vast majority of Home Depot customers who've reviewed it. "For the price and what I was using it for, it exceeded my expectations," wrote a happy gardener. Another quoted, "I would not use any other in-ground soil, and I would recommend it to anyone." While thousands of others left similar feedback, some people were less than thrilled with their purchase. Several reported bags that contained mostly woody mulch, weeds, and even mushroom spores. A few even found metal or glass shards in the mix. While that may not harm your plants, it's wise to grab a pair of gloves before spreading this affordable find around your garden.
Pewter Square Concrete Step Stone
Many of Home Depot's most affordable finds under $10 are in the gardening section, and that includes the company's Square Concrete Step Stones. Available in a soft gray pewter color that's neutral enough for any yard, these bestselling cast concrete landscaping additions cost just $1.25 each for a 12-inch size, or $5.97 for a 16-inch size. If you're looking for cheap walkway ideas, want to spruce up an existing patio, or need a cheap material for a one-off project, over 11,700 customers say the durable and easy-to-install squares are a very strong contender.
"Needed temporary stairs off my deck. I used 12 pavers with some gravel underneath to create the step. Looks better than I expected – I think they will be there for a long time," one customer wrote. "These pavers worked perfectly for the sidewalk I used them for. Damage was small, less than 10%, which is better than expected," a different reviewer said. Although some buyers were surprised at the difference between the actual color and online representation, and others found the pavers somewhat fragile and prone to chipping, the vast majority were pleased with the overall quality given the low price, and appreciated the consistently square sizing which makes the step stones easy to install.
Speaking of installing pavers, while you won't be able to find all of the supplies you'll need for less than $10, Home Depot also has surprisingly good prices on several DIY patio materials. You can find concrete for $4.50, bags of paver base for $6.50, and flexible edging for around $15.
Gorilla Wood Glue
If you haven't jumped on the Gorilla Glue bandwagon yet, maybe thousands of satisfied users can convince you to give the brand a try. One of Home Depot's bestselling adhesives, it maintains a 4.8-star rating with 96% of reviewers recommending the product. While you can find bottles of the sticky stuff in several different sizes and intended applications, the Gorilla 4 fl. oz. Wood Glue is available for $3.98, making it an affordable way to experiment. The water based adhesive is made for quick woodworking projects. It bonds in about 20 to 30 minutes of clamp time, and fully cures to a natural, sandable color in 24 hours. It's even safe to use on DIY wooden cutting boards since the PVA formula complies with the FDA's indirect food contact standards.
"This is the first time that I've bought this brand of wood glue. This glue worked so much better than other brands," raved one newly converted customer who used it on cabinet doors. "Better than what I expected. I built a wood entryway table and used Gorilla Glue to attach the legs without a single nail," reported another woodworker. "Used this glue to repair both hard wood floors and barstool. Performed better than expected," echoed another. They represent just a handful of successful projects reviewers shared. Despite the slightly runny formula, mandatory clamping time, and limitations when it comes to adhering surfaces other than wood, this inexpensive Home Depot find consistently exceeds expectations, according to reviews.
Retractable Utility Knife
Home Depot's Retractable Utility Knife is one of those unsung hero types of tools. Breaking down boxes? Scoring drywall? Random craft projects? Hanging wallpaper? According to over 500 customers, this pocket-sized hand tool can more than handle it. Available for $2.97, the knife has a lightweight, ergonomic aluminum handle that houses a utility blade until you extend it with the three-position locking mechanism. Along with its comfort grip, the tool comes with three extra blades that are stored inside the handle. While some users were frustrated at having to use a Phillips screwdriver to open the tool in order to access them, having a few extra on hand is extremely convenient when you start to notice yourself applying more pressure or getting jagged cuts — telltale signs your utility knife blade needs to be replaced.
"Love it, less expensive than name brand products and works just as well. Sharp, retractable, and the orange color makes it easy to find in my utility pouch and work box," said one satisfied user. "It is strong, good quality. I never expected it to be good quality for the price," a happily surprised customer reported. "Works great, better than expected. I thought it would be a plastic case, but it's metal and it's still a super comfy grip. Great value!," wrote another. That feedback echoed dozens of others who were delighted to find the extra blades and a myriad of uses for this affordable find.