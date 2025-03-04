How To Easily Make A Wooden Cutting Board (And Why It's Better Than Plastic)

Wooden cutting boards are becoming more popular, and there are good reasons for that. They're attractive and come in a variety of shapes and sizes. The grain patterns are always one of a kind. As an expert woodworker who has been in the shop for decades, I'm always surprised when I gift folks a cutting board, they really love them. And why not? They're a practical gift that provides a service nearly every day in the kitchen.

There has been a recent trend among advance woodworkers to make super complicated cutting boards. But that's not required. Most cutting boards are much more utilitarian, an everyday Handy Andy in the kitchen. And for that, a simple DIY cutting board is perfect. With just a few simple steps, you can have a cutting board that looks good and does the job. For the type of wood, most will do just fine: maple, pine, birch, and even cherry and mahogany. Stay away from woods like oak and ash. They have what's called an "open grain," which means they have relatively large pores that could collect food particles like potato starch, carrot skin, and apple pulp residue. That won't happen with "closed-grain" wood.

And just a word about wooden cutting boards versus plastic — the one advantage plastic boards have is that they can go in the dishwasher. Other than that, they are ugly, will dull your knife edge more quickly than wood and here is the kicker: despite popular belief, according to studies, plastic grows bacteria much more quickly than wood. In my mind, wood cutting boards are the very best option.