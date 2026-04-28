IKEA Has A Versatile Solution For Shoe Storage In Small Entryways

Tired of tripping over the endless pairs of shoes in your tiny entryway? Fumbling with footwear is a common issue in many homes, especially if you have kids or roommates who can't seem to remember where their shoes go. Shoe storage becomes more of a challenge when you're limited on space — you want to keep your kicks close to the door for convenience, but you might not have room for a traditional shoe rack. Plus, shoes are so bulky and come in so many different shapes, sizes, and styles that it's not always easy to use storage space efficiently. However, IKEA is offering a creative solution that won't take up any floor space: the TJUSIG Hanger.

The $19.99 TJUSIG currently holds a 4.4-star rating on IKEA's website — positive reviews praise it for being attractive and easy to assemble, although a few customers point out that it can wobble after mounting. This rack is particularly useful for compact spaces, whether you're dealing with a tiny entry hallway or have to create an entryway when your home doesn't have one. Instead of sitting on the floor taking up valuable real estate, it hangs out of the way, thanks to its slim profile. Options for white and black finishes make it easy to blend the piece into your entryway, too, whether you go with the shade that's closest to your wall color for a minimalist approach or contrast with the wall for a bolder impression.