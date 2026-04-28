IKEA Has A Versatile Solution For Shoe Storage In Small Entryways
Tired of tripping over the endless pairs of shoes in your tiny entryway? Fumbling with footwear is a common issue in many homes, especially if you have kids or roommates who can't seem to remember where their shoes go. Shoe storage becomes more of a challenge when you're limited on space — you want to keep your kicks close to the door for convenience, but you might not have room for a traditional shoe rack. Plus, shoes are so bulky and come in so many different shapes, sizes, and styles that it's not always easy to use storage space efficiently. However, IKEA is offering a creative solution that won't take up any floor space: the TJUSIG Hanger.
The $19.99 TJUSIG currently holds a 4.4-star rating on IKEA's website — positive reviews praise it for being attractive and easy to assemble, although a few customers point out that it can wobble after mounting. This rack is particularly useful for compact spaces, whether you're dealing with a tiny entry hallway or have to create an entryway when your home doesn't have one. Instead of sitting on the floor taking up valuable real estate, it hangs out of the way, thanks to its slim profile. Options for white and black finishes make it easy to blend the piece into your entryway, too, whether you go with the shade that's closest to your wall color for a minimalist approach or contrast with the wall for a bolder impression.
How to use the IKEA TJUSIG for shoe storage in a small entryway
While there are plenty of entryway shoe storage ideas that'll keep chaos in check, hanging the TJUSIG creates functional storage with a unique aesthetic. Since it's less than 3 inches deep and less than 8 inches wide, the hanger won't take up much wall space or stick out into your entryway too far.
Decide how many shoes you want to store in the area — you might limit it to one or two pairs per person and choose other must-have IKEA shoe storage solutions for the rest. Then, decide how you want to hang the shoes. You can tie the laces together to drape multiple pairs over one arm, or rest a single shoe on each arm. This will also help you decide how many racks you need. If you want space for other entryway staples, like coats, umbrellas, purses, and hats, factor that into the space requirements.
Choose a location that's out of the way yet easily accessible — on the wall near the door fills dead space from the door swing. To hang multiple racks, decide if you want them in a straight row or if you want to vary the heights to make the display more whimsical. If you have kids, mount the hanger low enough for them to reach their footwear easily. Attach the rack into a stud, if possible, for the most support.