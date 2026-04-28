Common Reptiles You Don't Want To Spot Slithering Anywhere Near Your Yard

If you love spending time outside in your yard or garden, there are probably a few animals you'd love to see more of. You might be creating a bird-friendly garden to attract more feathered friends or smile every time you see a squirrel. However, you're most likely not going out of your way to grow plants that attract snakes. While most snakes in the U.S. are both harmless and beneficial, many people are still frightened of them. Even if you love snakes, there are a few venomous ones you're still likely wary of. Beyond venomous snakes, there are some reptiles that you'll want to keep a distance from for various reasons — stinky turtles, bloody lizards, and massive-jawed alligators.

Generally, it's a good idea to avoid direct contact with any wild animal you find in your yard. Reptiles in particular can carry salmonella, so you shouldn't pick them up, even the harmless snakes. Not to mention some venomous snakes can look similar to non-venomous ones, and you don't want to make a dangerous mistake! In general, watch wildlife from a distance and only intervene if an animal is obviously injured. If you find a reptile in your yard that's been hurt, contact a licensed rehabilitator or wildlife vet and follow their instructions. Their instructions may include just leaving the creature alone, as removing an animal from the wild should only be done as a last resort. Additionally, if the injured reptile is a venomous snake, avoid handling it directly. Being hurt doesn't make the snake less likely to bite, and may even make it more defensive, so leave it to the professionals.