13 Snake-Attracting Plants You Might Want To Avoid

Landscaping a lush garden means attracting birds, butterflies, and bees, but it can also bring in wildlife you may be less excited to see. Most snakes love a yard full of dense underbrush to hide and hunt in, tall grass for cover, and trees and water sources that attract their prey. If you already have such landscaping and you've noticed too many serpentine friends around, you can get rid of snakes by removing their habitat. But to keep them away, you will also want to avoid adding plants that are known to be snake favorites.

To understand why certain plants attract snakes, its helpful to know a little bit about snake biology and behavior. As cold-blooded reptiles, snakes can't regulate their own body temperature. In the heat of summer, that means plants that provide shade are a premium. Many snakes like gopher snakes and rubber boas also love gobbling up rodents, so plants that shelter mice and rats are popular among our slithery neighbors. Some snakes like the rat snake are great climbers and are attracted to trees to hunt for birds nests or simply find safe shelter. For the most part, snakes are surprisingly shy, and want good hiding spots from you and your pets, which is why tall grass and dense groundcover works so well for them. There are, of course, many benefits to having snakes in your garden, like controlling garden pests like slugs. But if you prefer a snake-free zone outside, you'll want to avoid landscaping with these plants.