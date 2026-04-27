Turn The Lid From An Old Glass Jar Into A Cute Decorative Planter

Your first instinct when finishing the contents of a glass jar is probably to clean the container out and throw it and its lid in the recycling bin. However, there's so much you can do with these two seemingly unremarkable items. For example, you can transform old jars into a thrifty workshop storage hack. Or, you could try out one of the many clever ways to use mason jars for bathroom storage and decor. Alternatively, you can use just the lid of a jar to make a chic decorative planter that's perfect for any room in your house thanks to a smart idea from Mini Atölyem on YouTube. This DIY involves hot gluing wooden toothpicks around the edge of the lid, and then weaving twine between them to build up the sides of the planter. The end result is ideal for small faux plants and should blend in nicely with both modern and traditional interior decor styles.

Completing this project won't require much in the way of budget — you'll just need a few items from your local craft store. Besides the twine, toothpicks, and hot glue, you'll need a small square of burlap fabric and some wood beads, in two different sizes. The smaller beads should fit over the top ends of the toothpicks, and you'll use the larger beads as legs for the planter's base. The finished DIY could be perfect for an entryway shelf, or perhaps for a bathroom countertop. Put it on your desk, and it might even help you nail a minimalist modern home office design.