What To Do If You Find A Baby Coyote In Your Yard

If you live in an area with lots of coyotes, you might spot a pup in your yard every now and again. Coyote families often travel together, so seeing two parents trailed by a group of babies isn't unusual. But if you look out your window and see a pup (or two) alone, with no other coyotes in sight, what should you do?

It's actually common for coyote pups to be left alone in the wild, typically while their parents are away hunting for food. The pup will be perfectly fine without any human intervention; in fact, unnecessarily taking young wildlife to an animal rehabilitation facility will significantly lower its chance of survival. You should never approach a baby coyote, touch it, or feed it under any circumstances. In order to survive in the wild, coyotes need to remain afraid of humans, rather than acclimate to them — this is why it's important to keep your distance. Approaching a sickly coyote pup is also a risk to your personal safety.

Keep your pets out of your yard while the baby coyote is visiting. If your yard has any entrance points that the parents may have used when dropping off their pup — such as a garden gate — be sure to keep these open. This means that the parents can access the area when they return, and the pup can leave in order to find them. Continue to monitor the situation from afar; if things go wrong, you'll need to call professionals for help.