What To Do If You Find A Baby Skunk In Your Yard

Spring can bring all sorts of amazing new life to your backyard. If you have a wildlife-friendly garden, you can expect the return of hummingbirds and butterflies, and if you're lucky, the chance to spy some adorable new baby critters. Spring is also peak season for calls to rehab centers about abandoned baby wildlife, and baby skunks are a common subject of concern. If you see one of these little black and white creatures wandering all alone in your yard, you may be prompted to try and rescue it, but there are important things to consider before you approach.

Do not call a professional wildlife remover or pest control if you are interested in saving a baby skunk. Your first call should be to a local wildlife rehabilitator or your state fish-and-game department if you suspect a baby skunk is in danger. These professionals will know the proper steps to take and can advise you on what to look for to make sure the baby is actually in need of rescue.

A baby skunk on its own may not be orphaned, and might have its mother nearby. Furthermore, it could be mature enough to be out exploring on its own, which skunks do at about two months of age. Rehabbers usually recommend waiting and observing for 24 hours to be certain if a solo baby skunk is indeed abandoned and in need of help.