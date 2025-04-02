How To Keep Skunks Out Of Your Yard And Prevent Them From Coming Back

If you have ever come across a family of skunks, their signature scent may have been the only thing keeping you from letting them parade into your living room. Even if you aren't so fond of nature, baby skunks are pretty freaking adorable — especially when they are still small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.

That said, these little stinkers can cause just as much damage as some of their less cute woodland friends, whether it involves knocking over trashcans, ripping up sod, or munching their way through your vegetable garden. They also leave foraging holes, which is one of the best tells that you have a skunk problem — though usually, you'll know before that, as skunks are so mild-tempered and only partially nocturnal that you'll often see one (or two) putzing about right in front of you. And of course, while property damage is one thing, the primary reason you don't want a skunk at your home is the, well ... smelly impact that they're likely to have on your pets, kids, or (if you're not careful enough) you.

It's no wonder you're wondering what you can put in your yard to keep skunks away. Luckily, there are a lot of ways to help repel or remove them from your property without causing harm. To help reduce trial and error, let's go over some tips and tricks that just may work. We'll stick with ones that are more humane, more successful — and depending on your state, more legal — than reaching for a makeshift weapon and yelling at them to get off your lawn.