Upcycle An Old Plastic Container Into An Easy DIY Feeder Birds Will Love

Seemingly everything today comes packaged in plastic, and throwing away resealable plastic food containers made of thicker material can feel awful. Luckily, there's a fun way to repurpose them! By turning an old plastic container into a neat feeder that birds will flock to, you'll keep a little more waste out of the landfill and give the environment around you a helping hand. The shape of a food tub and the matching lid can be upcycled into a cute feeder with a platform and roof. If you have other plastic containers as well, you could even make a seed dispenser to go in the middle of your feeder. Cylindrical plastic containers with lids, like those cheese shaker containers or large spice containers, would work great for this DIY.

You can modify this project as needed for the containers you have. Besides large food tubs, like the kind margarine or candy come in, plastic take out containers with removable lids are great options. If you're working with a smaller food tub, glue the lid to the bottom of the dish to create a sturdy platform, and then repurpose a wider plastic lid for the roof. You just need a rigid support to lift the roof above the container and a hanger to hold it in your desired spot in the yard.

There are so many possibilities when it comes to making a simple bird feeder, offering a smart way to reuse containers of almost any size. And although these upcycled pieces may not last forever, they're free to make. If you have paint on hand, decorate your feeder to make a piece of functional and stylish garden decor.