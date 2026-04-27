Upcycle An Old Plastic Container Into An Easy DIY Feeder Birds Will Love
Seemingly everything today comes packaged in plastic, and throwing away resealable plastic food containers made of thicker material can feel awful. Luckily, there's a fun way to repurpose them! By turning an old plastic container into a neat feeder that birds will flock to, you'll keep a little more waste out of the landfill and give the environment around you a helping hand. The shape of a food tub and the matching lid can be upcycled into a cute feeder with a platform and roof. If you have other plastic containers as well, you could even make a seed dispenser to go in the middle of your feeder. Cylindrical plastic containers with lids, like those cheese shaker containers or large spice containers, would work great for this DIY.
You can modify this project as needed for the containers you have. Besides large food tubs, like the kind margarine or candy come in, plastic take out containers with removable lids are great options. If you're working with a smaller food tub, glue the lid to the bottom of the dish to create a sturdy platform, and then repurpose a wider plastic lid for the roof. You just need a rigid support to lift the roof above the container and a hanger to hold it in your desired spot in the yard.
There are so many possibilities when it comes to making a simple bird feeder, offering a smart way to reuse containers of almost any size. And although these upcycled pieces may not last forever, they're free to make. If you have paint on hand, decorate your feeder to make a piece of functional and stylish garden decor.
Easy ways to turn a plastic food tub into a DIY bird feeder
There are a few ways to use your plastic container as a DIY bird feeder. The bowl of a shallow container can act be the platform, while the lid is situated above it for a roof. With this version of the DIY, you may need a wood dowel or a plastic tube to keep the lid suspended well above the dish. Alternatively, if you want to add a seed dispenser (like a cheese shaker or a water bottle) in the center of your bird feeder, like TikToker @arosetintedworld did, the lid will be the platform. This lets you use the container for a large, dome-like roof.
@arosetintedworld
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After washing your containers, paint or decorate them before putting your feeder together. For a feeder with a bird food dispenser, cut holes in the bottom of the cylindrical container to allow the seed to flow out. Use a strong adhesive, like epoxy or super glue, to stick the lid for the dispensing container inside your plastic food tub, allowing you to screw the seed dispenser into the roof of your feeder. Next, glue the bottom of the cylindrical container to the plastic tub lid to create your platform and dispenser. Fill your easy DIY bird feeder with bird seed, and screw it together. Punch holes in the roof to thread string through and hang your feeder.
To make a feeder with a roof but without the dispenser, glue a thick wood dowel, piece of PVC pipe, or another rigid support to the center of your container and its lid. This will hold the roof above your feeder. Other scrap plastic, like a bottle, could also be used to connect the roof and platform.