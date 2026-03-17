Turn An Old Plastic Container Into A Neat Feeder Birds Will Flock To

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Apart from the obvious benefit of bringing your yard or garden to life as they flit around, birds are a great addition to any outdoor space because of their environmental effect. While they are great to watch for both your and your cat's enjoyment, there are several added benefits of putting a bird feeder in your garden. The birds they attract can get rid of pests and spread seeds, and their poop can actually serve as a fertilizer. As such, creating a bird-friendly garden at home is often a top priority. To accomplish this goal, all you need is an old plastic container to repurpose into the best feeder for your flying friends to visit.

This design by My Amazing Homestead on YouTube is great because the clear container makes it easy to watch the birds feed, and it provides them with a large entrance and a perch. The bird feeder is also a simple afternoon project that only requires a few items. You will first need a larger plastic container with a functional lid, which you will be cutting up into two pieces. Next, you will need either a soldering iron, or, if you don't have one available, a drill and a sharp knife. For the construction of the build, you will need a couple of bolts and nuts, some electrical tape, and a heavy-duty steel core silicone twist tie, such as the Dreamxiang reusable steel core silicone twist tie.