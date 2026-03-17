Turn An Old Plastic Container Into A Neat Feeder Birds Will Flock To
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Apart from the obvious benefit of bringing your yard or garden to life as they flit around, birds are a great addition to any outdoor space because of their environmental effect. While they are great to watch for both your and your cat's enjoyment, there are several added benefits of putting a bird feeder in your garden. The birds they attract can get rid of pests and spread seeds, and their poop can actually serve as a fertilizer. As such, creating a bird-friendly garden at home is often a top priority. To accomplish this goal, all you need is an old plastic container to repurpose into the best feeder for your flying friends to visit.
This design by My Amazing Homestead on YouTube is great because the clear container makes it easy to watch the birds feed, and it provides them with a large entrance and a perch. The bird feeder is also a simple afternoon project that only requires a few items. You will first need a larger plastic container with a functional lid, which you will be cutting up into two pieces. Next, you will need either a soldering iron, or, if you don't have one available, a drill and a sharp knife. For the construction of the build, you will need a couple of bolts and nuts, some electrical tape, and a heavy-duty steel core silicone twist tie, such as the Dreamxiang reusable steel core silicone twist tie.
Building your upcycled plastic container bird feeder
Once you have all your materials and tools, you are ready to start assembling your recycled plastic container bird feeder. To begin, cut the lid lengthwise about a third of the way from the bottom. You can make this cut with either a soldering iron or an extra sharp knife that won't crack the plastic. Once the cut is made, put the tape over the sharp edge of the smaller piece of plastic where it was cut. Put the smaller piece of lid back on the rest of the container and fix it in place with the nuts and bolts. This will create one perch for the birds.
Next, put holes level with each other through the front lid and the back of the container and thread a couple of sticks through the holes for the birds to stand on. To create a roof over the bird feeder's opening, attach the larger piece of the lid to the side of the container (which will now be the top of the feeder) by drilling or soldering holes and fastening it in place with nuts and bolts. Lastly, put two holes in the back of the feeder and thread a twist tie through the holes. Now you can fill your feeder with appropriate seeds, or you can try to attract more birds to your feeder with oats. Once full, find a good spot in your yard or garden, use the twist tie to fasten the feeder to a tree, and enjoy as your outdoor space comes alive with birds.