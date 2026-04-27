Declutter And Organize Paint Supplies Using A Simple Towel Bar Hack
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Applying a fresh coat of paint is one of the easiest ways to make a transformation, whether you're painting the kitchen or an old piece of furniture. But where should you store your supplies? Some people put paintbrushes in the fridge when pausing their project for the day, but a towel bar can also do the trick. While you might think of it as no more than a bathroom essential, the design of a towel bar makes it perfect for hanging various items besides towels — including paint supplies. The key to this hack is combining the bar with hooks.
TikTokker @therenegadehome shared a take on this brilliant hack. The materials required are very simple — you just need a standard towel bar and shower curtain hooks. For example, you could pair this Powools Matte Black Towel Bar with these Titanker Metal Shower Curtain Hooks. Just make sure that the ends of the hooks are small enough to thread through your tools' holes. After all, some have decorative accents that just wouldn't work.
Turn a towel bar into a clever organizer for your painting materials
In order to make it an organized piece, start by going through your paint supplies to see if there are any that should be retired. From what's left, gather the items that are capable of being hung. Next, find a spot for your painting supplies that's out of the way, but easily accessible. Perhaps you have empty wall space in your garage or shed. While many people seek out a proper height for towel bar installation, in this case, pick one that'll make most sense for grabbing and putting away supplies. Install your towel bar using the mounting hardware that should come with it.
Place all of your shower hooks onto the rod and spread them out. Then, add one painting item to each hook. Group categories together, like the paintbrushes, so that it's extra tidy-looking. You could also install multiple bars if you have lots of tools, or you simply want them to have more space between them. Close the hooks up or keep them permanently open to quickly grab what you need.
If you don't have shower hooks, you could use binder rings or S-hooks as an alternative. Dollar Tree sells a package of Jot Metal Book Rings for $1.25 each. After hanging your tools on the towel bar, you can store your other larger painting items near it. The next time you go to paint a room, gathering your supplies should be a less stressful endeavor. Just make sure that your brushes are always clean before adding them to the hooks.