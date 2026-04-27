Declutter And Organize Paint Supplies Using A Simple Towel Bar Hack

In order to make it an organized piece, start by going through your paint supplies to see if there are any that should be retired. From what's left, gather the items that are capable of being hung. Next, find a spot for your painting supplies that's out of the way, but easily accessible. Perhaps you have empty wall space in your garage or shed. While many people seek out a proper height for towel bar installation, in this case, pick one that'll make most sense for grabbing and putting away supplies. Install your towel bar using the mounting hardware that should come with it.

Place all of your shower hooks onto the rod and spread them out. Then, add one painting item to each hook. Group categories together, like the paintbrushes, so that it's extra tidy-looking. You could also install multiple bars if you have lots of tools, or you simply want them to have more space between them. Close the hooks up or keep them permanently open to quickly grab what you need.

If you don't have shower hooks, you could use binder rings or S-hooks as an alternative. Dollar Tree sells a package of Jot Metal Book Rings for $1.25 each. After hanging your tools on the towel bar, you can store your other larger painting items near it. The next time you go to paint a room, gathering your supplies should be a less stressful endeavor. Just make sure that your brushes are always clean before adding them to the hooks.