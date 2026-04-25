Skip The Shelves: This Entryway Organization DIY Keeps Clutter Out Of Sight

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What's more satisfying than unlocking your front door after a long day away from home? Before putting on your sweats and making a beeline for the couch, you need to drop off the day's accessories in the entryway — shoes, coats, keys, mail, umbrellas, sunglasses, dog leashes, and beyond. But if you're more preoccupied with relaxing than organizing (fair enough), it's pretty easy for the foyer to get unorganized. You only have one chance to make a first impression, so why not skip piling items onto shelves and get your entryway storage under control with baskets?

Versatile, inexpensive, and functional, utilizing baskets in the entryway is not only a great way to reduce visual clutter, but it's ideal for making a statement and complementing the furniture and decor you already have in place. Whether it's the small knick-knacks that always seem to go missing (ahem, car keys) or larger items that need a permanent place to call home, baskets are ready to put in the work. Even better? This solution allows for a lot of creativity, even in the smallest space in the house.