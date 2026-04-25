Skip The Shelves: This Entryway Organization DIY Keeps Clutter Out Of Sight
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
What's more satisfying than unlocking your front door after a long day away from home? Before putting on your sweats and making a beeline for the couch, you need to drop off the day's accessories in the entryway — shoes, coats, keys, mail, umbrellas, sunglasses, dog leashes, and beyond. But if you're more preoccupied with relaxing than organizing (fair enough), it's pretty easy for the foyer to get unorganized. You only have one chance to make a first impression, so why not skip piling items onto shelves and get your entryway storage under control with baskets?
Versatile, inexpensive, and functional, utilizing baskets in the entryway is not only a great way to reduce visual clutter, but it's ideal for making a statement and complementing the furniture and decor you already have in place. Whether it's the small knick-knacks that always seem to go missing (ahem, car keys) or larger items that need a permanent place to call home, baskets are ready to put in the work. Even better? This solution allows for a lot of creativity, even in the smallest space in the house.
How to organize and style your entryway with baskets
When the area around you feels cluttered, look up. Vertical space is an overlooked storage solution, yet one of the handiest ways to keep tchotchkes in check. Find a few small baskets with handles and place them on a floating shelf with hooks — an ideal option for mail, leashes, and so on. You can also fasten baskets to a pegboard and DIY an indoor trellis, or select a tiered, over-the-door hanging basket like this one from TeoKJ. Consider inserting a large floating shelf above the door and lining it with baskets to hide those items that aren't in such high demand but need a home.
For the shoes, umbrellas, and other accessories that might require more room and usage, opt for a large basket under an entryway bench, next to a dresser, or within a cabinet or cubby system to create additional structure. With an uptick in natural elements, a large basket is your opportunity to celebrate Mother Nature with materials like jute, seagrass, and rattan. For a fun flair, place a throw alongside the basket for a pop of color and texture.
If you want to make a bold expression with entryway furniture and decor while keeping your trinkets accounted for, why not get a little experimental? Line a statement-maker like the Youdenova 5-Tier Ladder Bookshelf, a colorful utility cart, or a mounted wall crate with baskets. Visitors will love the unique flair, and you can rest easy knowing everything has a place.