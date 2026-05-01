Neither Shelves Nor Cabinets: The Stylish Blanket Storage DIY You'll Love
There's no such thing as starting a Netflix marathon or a new novel in your book nook without a blanket or two. It's the ultimate way to achieve peak coziness. However, when your collection inevitably begins piling up, staying organized can become slightly challenging. If you're looking for a clever blanket storage idea that frees up space on closet shelves, inside cabinets, and in bulky bins on the living room floor, you're in luck. A clever DIY has been making the rounds on social media feeds, and it's the perfect creative way to keep clutter at bay and make a statement: a blanket ladder.
Made using jute twine or rope, this simple, inexpensive, and renter-friendly blanket ladder DIY will allow you to utilize vertical space and complement the shelves and photos that are already hanging on the wall. Plus, this means that those storage ottomans and bins nearby are free for other knickknacks. While of course you can scope out blanket ladders online, those can average around $50 and even reach triple digit territory. This craft will keep costs down and add a personal touch to your space.
How to create a cute and cozy blanket ladder
Once you've set aside the blankets that need a home, it's time to select a wall space and gather your materials. Start by purchasing two sturdy Command Strip hooks, measure the distance you'd like between them, and fasten them on the wall parallel to one another. Next, you'll need something like Radix Rope Store's natural jute twine to hang on each hook — ideal material for any boho DIY project — and wooden dowels to act as the ladder's "steps." Place the jute rope on each hook and pull both sides of the string down evenly. From there, you'll wrap a thinner jute rope around both sides of the string at the top and bottom of the piece, as well as the spots where you'll be fastening each dowel. (Pro tip: Don't be afraid to pull out the glue gun for this step.)
Now comes the fun part. After your ladder is assembled and you have the maximum weight of the hooks in mind, it's time to decorate with your blankets. Make your DIY ladder part of a larger accent wall idea by mixing in a fun paint color or peel-and-stick wallpaper pattern that complements the colors of your throws. Accessorize the ladder with fun elements like a small basket with faux florals, ribbons, tassels, and wreaths. Of course, place the project near your cozy haven where you're planning many a movie marathon and reading session.