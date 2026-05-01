Neither Shelves Nor Cabinets: The Stylish Blanket Storage DIY You'll Love

There's no such thing as starting a Netflix marathon or a new novel in your book nook without a blanket or two. It's the ultimate way to achieve peak coziness. However, when your collection inevitably begins piling up, staying organized can become slightly challenging. If you're looking for a clever blanket storage idea that frees up space on closet shelves, inside cabinets, and in bulky bins on the living room floor, you're in luck. A clever DIY has been making the rounds on social media feeds, and it's the perfect creative way to keep clutter at bay and make a statement: a blanket ladder.

Made using jute twine or rope, this simple, inexpensive, and renter-friendly blanket ladder DIY will allow you to utilize vertical space and complement the shelves and photos that are already hanging on the wall. Plus, this means that those storage ottomans and bins nearby are free for other knickknacks. While of course you can scope out blanket ladders online, those can average around $50 and even reach triple digit territory. This craft will keep costs down and add a personal touch to your space.