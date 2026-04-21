Costco Is Selling A Modern Storage Shed For Under $1,000 Through The End Of April
You know it's time to invest in a shed when you can barely squeeze your car into the garage anymore. If you have done a deep clean and identified all the things to throw out from your garage for a tidier space but still can't find a single spot to set another paint can or toolbox, a shed may be the answer. According to hundreds of Costco customers, one option worth considering is the Suncast Modernist 8'x7' Dual Barn Door Storage Shed, largely due to its attractive appearance and affordable price tag.
On sale until April 30, the shed is currently priced at $949, thanks to a $200 manufacturer's savings deal. It's a Costco Direct find, which means it's only available for purchase online. Curbside shipping is included in the price. Available in light, mid-tone, or dark gray, the shed is made in the USA, and it comes with a 10-year limited warranty when paired with a 4-inch concrete slab or exterior grade wood platform.
Although it's possible to build the perfect storage shed for your yard using simple materials, the Suncast shed limits the work involved to preparing a foundation and spending an afternoon on assembly. The resin wall panels and reinforced floor make it largely water- and UV-resistant, while the steel frame provides stability even in harsh weather. More than just adding visual charm, the two big transom windows, vents, and double sliding barn doors provide easy access and adequate ventilation inside. Four tool hooks and pad-lockable doors round out the included features.
Costco customers love the Suncast shed's affordability and durability
While there are many types of backyard storage and garden sheds to choose from, Costco customers like the Suncast Modernist Dual Barn Door Storage Shed because of its sturdy design, attractive modern appearance, and spacious interior. Many also appreciate that it's available for under $1,000, making it competitively priced. "We priced it out using lumber to build this size shed and it was almost twice the cost and you have to build it. Love the sliding doors and it is quite roomy inside. We have 2 generators, lawnmower, wheelbarrow, small rototiller and other yard tools inside with plenty of room," wrote one satisfied reviewer.
Of course, with any 400-pound shed, there are bound to be some challenges. Many reviewers said it took several hours (and at least two people) to assemble their shed. Some reported that even with careful assembly, gaps still left their shed prone to leaks. A few said the panels started to warp when exposed to direct sunlight or low-E window reflections. Suncast's customer service experiences are also inconsistent.
However, the product maintains a 4.4-star rating, with the vast majority of Costco customers providing a four- or five-star rating. A few reviewers mentioned their local store had the Suncast shed on display, so they could see it in person before making the investment. It's also wise to factor in the cost of building an appropriate foundation for the shed. According to Angi, the average poured concrete shed foundation costs between $5 and $10 per square foot, making the minimum additional cost for the 8-by-7 footprint roughly $280 to $560.