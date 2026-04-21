Costco Is Selling A Modern Storage Shed For Under $1,000 Through The End Of April

You know it's time to invest in a shed when you can barely squeeze your car into the garage anymore. If you have done a deep clean and identified all the things to throw out from your garage for a tidier space but still can't find a single spot to set another paint can or toolbox, a shed may be the answer. According to hundreds of Costco customers, one option worth considering is the Suncast Modernist 8'x7' Dual Barn Door Storage Shed, largely due to its attractive appearance and affordable price tag.

On sale until April 30, the shed is currently priced at $949, thanks to a $200 manufacturer's savings deal. It's a Costco Direct find, which means it's only available for purchase online. Curbside shipping is included in the price. Available in light, mid-tone, or dark gray, the shed is made in the USA, and it comes with a 10-year limited warranty when paired with a 4-inch concrete slab or exterior grade wood platform.

Although it's possible to build the perfect storage shed for your yard using simple materials, the Suncast shed limits the work involved to preparing a foundation and spending an afternoon on assembly. The resin wall panels and reinforced floor make it largely water- and UV-resistant, while the steel frame provides stability even in harsh weather. More than just adding visual charm, the two big transom windows, vents, and double sliding barn doors provide easy access and adequate ventilation inside. Four tool hooks and pad-lockable doors round out the included features.