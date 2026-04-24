Hide Kitchen Countertop Clutter With A Unique Thrift Flip

Kitchen countertop clutter can be hard to tackle, especially when items you use everyday, such as appliances or utensil holders, are crowding your space. Surprisingly, a few cloth napkins may be the kitchen storage solution to hide clutter in plain sight. On TikTok, figandferniture shared this great countertop storage tip. Cloth napkins are a common thrift store find, and they're just the right size to make little curtains that'll instantly create hidden storage on your countertop. By hanging the napkins below your cabinets and above your countertop, you'll create miniature curtains that perfectly conceal whatever is sitting on the back of the counter. Depending on the setup in your kitchen, a tension rod and simple curtain rings with clips could hold your DIY napkin curtains. Your napkins will help to add texture and color to your kitchen as well, providing a decorative element.

This storage hack is super versatile and could be implemented in different ways to suit your kitchen the best. If you only need a little hidden storage or are working with fewer napkins, you might just conceal a small corner of your countertop. Alternatively, your upcycled napkins could be hung over the entire length of the counter. If your local thrift store doesn't have any cloth napkins, other small pieces of fabric like kitchen tea towels and pillowcases could be substituted for this project. If you're someone who tries to recycle everything in your house, this would be a great way to repurpose an old set of napkins.