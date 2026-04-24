Hide Kitchen Countertop Clutter With A Unique Thrift Flip
Kitchen countertop clutter can be hard to tackle, especially when items you use everyday, such as appliances or utensil holders, are crowding your space. Surprisingly, a few cloth napkins may be the kitchen storage solution to hide clutter in plain sight. On TikTok, figandferniture shared this great countertop storage tip. Cloth napkins are a common thrift store find, and they're just the right size to make little curtains that'll instantly create hidden storage on your countertop. By hanging the napkins below your cabinets and above your countertop, you'll create miniature curtains that perfectly conceal whatever is sitting on the back of the counter. Depending on the setup in your kitchen, a tension rod and simple curtain rings with clips could hold your DIY napkin curtains. Your napkins will help to add texture and color to your kitchen as well, providing a decorative element.
This storage hack is super versatile and could be implemented in different ways to suit your kitchen the best. If you only need a little hidden storage or are working with fewer napkins, you might just conceal a small corner of your countertop. Alternatively, your upcycled napkins could be hung over the entire length of the counter. If your local thrift store doesn't have any cloth napkins, other small pieces of fabric like kitchen tea towels and pillowcases could be substituted for this project. If you're someone who tries to recycle everything in your house, this would be a great way to repurpose an old set of napkins.
Transforming cloth napkins into clutter-concealing curtains
To ensure there's still space to work in the kitchen, figandferniture installed the rod so that the napkin curtains were about halfway back on the countertop. This hides whatever is set against the wall, but still keeps the front half of your counter space clear. Position your tension rod between two walls or any flat surface where it fits nicely above the counter. If you don't have a good spot for a tension rod, stick removable, adhesive hooks onto the wall to hold your rod in the perfect place. Your napkin curtains could also be hung from the front of an open shelf, depending on the layout of your kitchen. Slip the rings onto your rod, then hang your napkins from the clips to create your curtains.
@figandferniture
This should be your next budget-friendly thrifted DIY 🛠️ Save for inspo 🫶 #funideas #reducereuserecycle #thriftedfinds #diyhomedecor #upcycled
Before clipping your napkins onto your curtain rod, consider ironing the material. Not only will this remove wrinkles to make your DIY curtains look nicer, but you could also add pleats to the fabric for an adorable style. Besides using your curtains for clutter on the counter, they can be used to pull off the skirted kitchen cabinet trend as well. With larger thrifted fabrics, like pillow cases or a tablecloth, you can conceal the area beneath your sink or counter. If you have glass cabinet doors, napkin curtains can stylishly cover what you store inside your cupboards.