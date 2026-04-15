Short On Kitchen Storage? This Sleek Solution Hides Clutter In Plain Sight

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The kitchen junk drawer — we nearly all have one and likely all hate it. It truly seems crazy to take up so much drawer space to stash a strange assortment of small things you can never seem to find in all the chaos anyway. Knowing there had to be a better way, TikTok user sadie.endicott shared how she came up with a creative solution to reimagine this storage nightmare, transforming a 5-inch dead space beside her full-height cabinet into the clutter cabinet of our collective dreams.

The TikToker added a shallow cabinet facing sideways against the side of her double oven cabinet, with an inset door matching the other panels in her kitchen to seamlessly blend in unnoticed. While that 5 inches of storage may not sound like a lot, the number of shelves she gained for storage in this full-height setup was staggering — perfect for stashing frequently grabbed items like tools, sunscreen, first aid gear, lint rollers, travel mugs, chargers, and a whole bunch of other small items. Essentially, this clutter cabinet is a new approach to conquering the dreaded kitchen junk drawer, reimagining the storage space as an upright cabinet where unsightly odds and ends remain hidden but easy to access at a moment's notice.

The best part is that, while you could certainly incorporate this idea into a brand new kitchen design, you can add this to your existing fixtures, making it doable without a renovation. Typically running a few hundred dollars per linear foot, custom kitchen cabinetry isn't the cheapest addition. But a single small frame and surround could certainly be a worthy investment for the functionality and clean looks it offers and the drawer space it frees up.