Short On Kitchen Storage? This Sleek Solution Hides Clutter In Plain Sight
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The kitchen junk drawer — we nearly all have one and likely all hate it. It truly seems crazy to take up so much drawer space to stash a strange assortment of small things you can never seem to find in all the chaos anyway. Knowing there had to be a better way, TikTok user sadie.endicott shared how she came up with a creative solution to reimagine this storage nightmare, transforming a 5-inch dead space beside her full-height cabinet into the clutter cabinet of our collective dreams.
The TikToker added a shallow cabinet facing sideways against the side of her double oven cabinet, with an inset door matching the other panels in her kitchen to seamlessly blend in unnoticed. While that 5 inches of storage may not sound like a lot, the number of shelves she gained for storage in this full-height setup was staggering — perfect for stashing frequently grabbed items like tools, sunscreen, first aid gear, lint rollers, travel mugs, chargers, and a whole bunch of other small items. Essentially, this clutter cabinet is a new approach to conquering the dreaded kitchen junk drawer, reimagining the storage space as an upright cabinet where unsightly odds and ends remain hidden but easy to access at a moment's notice.
The best part is that, while you could certainly incorporate this idea into a brand new kitchen design, you can add this to your existing fixtures, making it doable without a renovation. Typically running a few hundred dollars per linear foot, custom kitchen cabinetry isn't the cheapest addition. But a single small frame and surround could certainly be a worthy investment for the functionality and clean looks it offers and the drawer space it frees up.
Considerations for adding a clutter cabinet to your kitchen
To create this secret clutter cabinet, the TikToker installed a custom shallow frame in the 5-inch gap between the side of the full-height double oven cabinet and the opening to the hallway. To make it look seamless instead of a tacked-on afterthought, a subtle piece of trim hides the gap where the cabinet and the added shallow cabinet meet. The crown molding continues around to the double oven cabinet, and everything painted in the same color as the existing cabinetry blends it beautifully. For hidden access, the cabinet maker used an inset door that sits flush with the frame so it looked like a flat side panel for the double oven cabinet. There's a push-to-open touch latch, like this Jiayi Magnetic Push Latch, installed behind the door to pop it open without any exposed hardware, while European inset hinges allow it to smoothly open and close with minimal reveal.
Each individual home will have different dimensions for this custom setup, but if you're a handy DIYer, you could build the entire cabinet yourself or potentially find a bathroom medicine cabinet in a recessed style (often about 4 to 5 inches deep) for you to build in yourself. While this prefab approach may not blend with your existing cabinetry quite as well, the overall vibe and functionality will be close without the cost of a custom cabinet. No matter which way you approach it, adding a shallow cabinet with a secret door to any small unused vertical space in your kitchen creates the ultimate hidden clutter cabinet.